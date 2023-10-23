IN THE MEDIA

Will the war in the Middle East widen? – Elliott Abrams on ABC Radio National, 2GB

Oct 23, 2023 | AIJAC staff

AIJAC visiting guest Elliott Abrams, a former senior US foreign policy official, discussed the Israel’s conflict with Hamas and the wider Middle East situation in radio appearances on 20 October 2023. 

Above: ABC Radio National “Between the Lines” with Tom Switzer.

Radio 2GB “Drive with Chris O’Keefe”

