Will the war in the Middle East widen? – Elliott Abrams on ABC Radio National, 2GB
Oct 23, 2023 | AIJAC staff
AIJAC visiting guest Elliott Abrams, a former senior US foreign policy official, discussed the Israel’s conflict with Hamas and the wider Middle East situation in radio appearances on 20 October 2023.
Above: ABC Radio National “Between the Lines” with Tom Switzer.
Radio 2GB “Drive with Chris O’Keefe”
RECENT POSTS
Blatant Misuse of International Law: “Proportionality”, “Collective Punishment” and “Genocide”
October 25, 2023
