Good or bad? Benjamin Netanyahu likely to regain power in Israel – AIJAC’s Ran Porat on Ticker News

Nov 3, 2022

Screen Shot 2022 11 03 At 3.17.19 Pm

Israel is holding its fifth election in four years. Security on the streets and surging prices are top of mind for voters.

But there’s one familiar face who looks set to make a comeback. It looks like Israel’s former PM Benjamin Netanyahu could regain power, how will this affect the country moving forward?

Dr Ran Porat from Monash University spoke to Ticker News with some exclusive analysis.

