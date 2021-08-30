IN THE MEDIA
Can Israel trust America after the withdrawal from Afghanistan? – Jeremy Jones on SBS radio
Aug 30, 2021 | AIJAC staff
The situation in Afghanistan is still very uncertain as the international community is racing to complete evacuations from Afghanistan before the end of the deadline on August 31.
SBS Hebrew radio’s Nitza Lowenstein spoke to Jeremy Jones, Director of International affairs at AIJAC on August 27 about the latest developments, particularly the repercussions of the American withdrawal from Afghanistan for her allies, the Middle East and Israel in particular.