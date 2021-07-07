IN THE MEDIA
ABC complaints process needs reform – Dr Colin Rubenstein on Sky News
Jul 8, 2021
AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein appeared on the Bolt Report on Sky News, July 6, arguing that a dispute over a recent episode of Q&A highlights the need to reform the ABC’s complaints process.
