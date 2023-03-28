MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC welcomes pause for negotiations on Israel’s proposed judicial reforms

Mar 28, 2023 | AIJAC

Screen Shot 2023 03 28 At 1.40.29 Pm

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) welcomes the announcement from Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu that the judicial reform program will be delayed to allow negotiations that aim for a broad consensus.

AIJAC National Chairman Mark Leibler and Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein said, “We believe Mr Netanyahu has taken the responsible course of action. There is a strong case for limited reform of the legal system, for which the Government does have a mandate. However, it is important that such fundamental reform is carried out in a way that avoids any perceptions of overreach and that does not cause deep divisions in the community.

“We hope that all parties will take advantage of this pause to negotiate in good faith to arrive at a reform package that strikes the appropriate balance between the right of the elected government to govern and the ability of the courts to provide the checks and safeguards necessary for a healthy democracy, and that is acceptable to a broad majority of Israelis.

“While the events of the past months have been disturbing for all of us who care deeply about Israel, they have also shown how passionate Israelis are about their country, and, once again, demonstrated the underlying strength and vibrancy of Israeli democracy. We trust that the eventual outcome will be one that further enhances Israel’s democratic system of governance,” they concluded.

Image: Shutterstock

Noted and Quoted – April 2023

March 28, 2023
Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility (Image: Twitter)

Absent “snapback”, Israel is the last hope on a nuclear Iran

March 28, 2023
Eighth-grade textbook teaching reading comprehension through a violent story promoting suicide bombings. (Image: IMPACT-se report, ‘The 2020-21 Palestinian School Curriculum, Grades 1-12,’ May 2021)

Miseducation leads to terror teens 

March 28, 2023
Australian Muslim Times Chief Editor Zia Ahmad (Screenshot)

AMUST’s “global Zionism” tropes

March 28, 2023
Chinese diplomat Wang Yi (middle), Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (right), and Saudi Minister of State Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban announce the normlisation deal in Beijing on March 10 (Image: Xinhua)

What’s behind the Riyadh-Teheran reconciliation?

March 28, 2023
