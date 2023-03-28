AIJAC welcomes pause for negotiations on Israel’s proposed judicial reforms

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) welcomes the announcement from Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu that the judicial reform program will be delayed to allow negotiations that aim for a broad consensus.

AIJAC National Chairman Mark Leibler and Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein said, “We believe Mr Netanyahu has taken the responsible course of action. There is a strong case for limited reform of the legal system, for which the Government does have a mandate. However, it is important that such fundamental reform is carried out in a way that avoids any perceptions of overreach and that does not cause deep divisions in the community.

“We hope that all parties will take advantage of this pause to negotiate in good faith to arrive at a reform package that strikes the appropriate balance between the right of the elected government to govern and the ability of the courts to provide the checks and safeguards necessary for a healthy democracy, and that is acceptable to a broad majority of Israelis.

“While the events of the past months have been disturbing for all of us who care deeply about Israel, they have also shown how passionate Israelis are about their country, and, once again, demonstrated the underlying strength and vibrancy of Israeli democracy. We trust that the eventual outcome will be one that further enhances Israel’s democratic system of governance,” they concluded.