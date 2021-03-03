MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC welcomes ‘critically important’ Victorian report into anti-vilification laws and recommendation to ban Nazi symbols

Mar 3, 2021 | AIJAC

(Credit: Michael Coghlan/Flickr)
(Credit: Michael Coghlan/Flickr)

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) welcomes the report by the Victorian parliamentary committee into the effectiveness of the Racial and Religious Tolerance Act 2001 (RRTA).

In particular, AIJAC is pleased that the committee has recommended lowering the legal threshold for incitement-based vilification and comments introducing a harm-based vilification provision to make it easier to substantiate a complaint.

AIJAC’s Executive Director Colin Rubenstein said, “At a time of rising racist extremism, the Committee’s review is critically important to ensure that Victoria’s anti-vilification laws become more effective, which in turn helps foster a more harmonious multicultural society.”

AIJAC also supports in principle the recommendation to call on the Victorian Government “to establish a criminal offence that prohibits the display of symbols of Nazi ideology, including the Nazi swastika with considered exceptions to the prohibition.”

AIJAC’s Director of International and Community Affairs Jeremy Jones affirmed, “AIJAC supports the Committee’s recommendation to ban Nazi symbols where they are used with the intention of promoting hatred.”

“The Nazi swastika is a symbol of immense evil. Giving the police power to act where it is being used for racist and extremist purposes will complement other measures aimed at combating racist organisations”, he noted.

“Legal action is part of a holistic approach to combatting racism, which also must include educational programs and affirmation of democratic values,” Mr Jones concluded.

For additional information, contact Jeremy Jones on (+61) 0411 536 436 or jjones@aijac.org.au

Tags: , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


ICC

AIJAC deplores ICC decision to formally investigate “The Situation in Palestine”

Mar 4, 2021 | Featured, Media Releases
(Credit: NBCUniversal)

AIJAC thanks Foxtel for agreeing to remove offensive episode of drama program

Mar 4, 2021 | Featured, Media Releases
Atomwaffen Division logo (Credit: Wikipedia)

AIJAC welcomes announcement listing Sonnenkrieg Division as a terrorist organisation in Australia

Mar 3, 2021 | Featured, Media Releases
Dr. George P. Shultz

AIJAC mourns US statesman George Shultz

Feb 10, 2021 | Media Releases
Payne

Australian Government commended for ICC approach

Feb 7, 2021 | Featured, Media Releases
1528974732.TPS180614HM5.t5b2233c9.m2048.xQRBP0kEjikTRcT35R2YbcYL74wruMRYROIKupzFRap4

Malka Leifer extradited

Jan 25, 2021 | Featured, Media Releases

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

ICC

AIJAC deplores ICC decision to formally investigate “The Situation in Palestine”

March 4, 2021
(Credit: NBCUniversal)

AIJAC thanks Foxtel for agreeing to remove offensive episode of drama program

March 4, 2021
Public vaccination station against COVID-19 in Be’er Sheva (Credit: Olga Mukashev / Shutterstock)

Why Israel leads the world in vaccination

March 4, 2021
New Hope party ad shows Gideon Sa’ar welcoming former Likud minister Benny Begin to his party

Campaigning – amid campaign fatigue

March 4, 2021
Swastikas daubed on a mural at Bondi Beach (Credit: Jeremy Jones)

The Last Word: A timely inquiry

March 4, 2021
ICC

AIJAC deplores ICC decision to formally investigate “The Situation in Palestine”

March 4, 2021
(Credit: NBCUniversal)

AIJAC thanks Foxtel for agreeing to remove offensive episode of drama program

March 4, 2021
Public vaccination station against COVID-19 in Be’er Sheva (Credit: Olga Mukashev / Shutterstock)

Why Israel leads the world in vaccination

March 4, 2021
New Hope party ad shows Gideon Sa’ar welcoming former Likud minister Benny Begin to his party

Campaigning – amid campaign fatigue

March 4, 2021
Swastikas daubed on a mural at Bondi Beach (Credit: Jeremy Jones)

The Last Word: A timely inquiry

March 4, 2021

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Africa Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia Benjamin Netanyahu China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Fatah Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes Immigration/ Multiculturalism Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Singapore Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE United Kingdom United Nations United States