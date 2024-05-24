FRESH AIR

MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC welcomes Ansar Allah terrorism listing

May 24, 2024 | Colin Rubenstein

File

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) welcomes today’s announcement of the listing of Ansar Allah, also known as the Houthis, as a terrorist organisation under the Criminal Code. This brings us in line with our US allies, which re-listed the organisation in January.

Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein said: “Ansar Allah functions as Yemen’s Hezbollah, the latter also listed in its entirety as a terrorist organisation under the Criminal Code. Both groups are organs of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

“Notwithstanding the Government’s position that ‘as an organ of a nation state, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is not the kind of entity that is covered by the terrorist organisation provisions in the Criminal Code,’ AIJAC continues to call on the Government to introduce the legislative changes it deems necessary to list the IRGC under the Criminal Code alongside its already listed appendages, proxies and allies like Ansar Allah, Hezbollah, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad,” he added.

Tags: , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Karim A. A. Khan KC, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC)

Why ICC’s ingrained bias ensures no fair ‘trials’ for Israel

May 24, 2024 | Featured, Fresh AIR, In the media
Malaysian PM Anwar with the late Iranian President Raisi in Kuala Lumpur, November 2023 (Image: Facebook/Anwar Ibrahim)

Malaysia’s role in supporting Iran’s terrorism

May 23, 2024 | Fresh AIR
Screenshot 2024 01 27 At 3.16.11 pm

Claiming the International Court of Justice found accusations of genocide against Israel were “plausible” is just false

May 21, 2024 | Fresh AIR
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar (Image: Shutterstock)

Hamas’ so-called ceasefire “acceptance” is just spin to pressure Israel

May 7, 2024 | Featured, Fresh AIR
Aid trucks crossing into Gaza in May 2021 (image: Shutterstock/Anas-Mohammed)

Aid delivery and distribution in Gaza: Logistical and security bottlenecks

May 3, 2024 | Featured, Fresh AIR
Image: X/Twitter screenshot

Gaza protests not driven primarily by human rights concerns

May 3, 2024 | Featured, Fresh AIR, In the media
The International Criminal Court entrance at The Hague, Netherlands (Image: Shutterstock)

AIJAC strongly condemns International Criminal Court arrest warrant requests for Israeli leaders

May 21, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases
UN General Assembly chamber (Photo: Steve Estvanik, Shutterstock)

AIJAC condemns Australia’s UN vote on ‘Palestine’ as “profoundly disappointing”

May 11, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases
Image: Shutterstock

AIJAC calls on Government to join coordinated international efforts against Iran in wake of attacks on Israel

Apr 15, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases
Ma60tyfA

AIJAC “profoundly disagrees” with FM Penny Wong’s comments on recognising Palestinian statehood

Apr 10, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases
Australian aid worker Zomi Frankcom (image: LinkedIn)

AIJAC mourns the tragic death of Australian aid worker Zomi Frankcom

Apr 3, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases
Image: Shutterstock

AIJAC “gravely disappointed” by Australian Government’s decision to resume UNRWA funding

Mar 15, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

Karim A. A. Khan KC, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC)

Why ICC’s ingrained bias ensures no fair ‘trials’ for Israel

May 24, 2024
Malaysian PM Anwar with the late Iranian President Raisi in Kuala Lumpur, November 2023 (Image: Facebook/Anwar Ibrahim)

Malaysia’s role in supporting Iran’s terrorism

May 23, 2024
Image: Facebook

Australia’s failing campus report card

May 22, 2024
Screenshot 2024 01 27 At 3.16.11 pm

Claiming the International Court of Justice found accusations of genocide against Israel were “plausible” is just false

May 21, 2024
The International Criminal Court entrance at The Hague, Netherlands (Image: Shutterstock)

AIJAC strongly condemns International Criminal Court arrest warrant requests for Israeli leaders

May 21, 2024
Karim A. A. Khan KC, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC)

Why ICC’s ingrained bias ensures no fair ‘trials’ for Israel

May 24, 2024
Malaysian PM Anwar with the late Iranian President Raisi in Kuala Lumpur, November 2023 (Image: Facebook/Anwar Ibrahim)

Malaysia’s role in supporting Iran’s terrorism

May 23, 2024
Image: Facebook

Australia’s failing campus report card

May 22, 2024
Screenshot 2024 01 27 At 3.16.11 pm

Claiming the International Court of Justice found accusations of genocide against Israel were “plausible” is just false

May 21, 2024
The International Criminal Court entrance at The Hague, Netherlands (Image: Shutterstock)

AIJAC strongly condemns International Criminal Court arrest warrant requests for Israeli leaders

May 21, 2024

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA IDF Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Nations United States UNRWA