AIJAC welcomes Ansar Allah terrorism listing

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) welcomes today’s announcement of the listing of Ansar Allah, also known as the Houthis, as a terrorist organisation under the Criminal Code. This brings us in line with our US allies, which re-listed the organisation in January.

Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein said: “Ansar Allah functions as Yemen’s Hezbollah, the latter also listed in its entirety as a terrorist organisation under the Criminal Code. Both groups are organs of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

“Notwithstanding the Government’s position that ‘as an organ of a nation state, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is not the kind of entity that is covered by the terrorist organisation provisions in the Criminal Code,’ AIJAC continues to call on the Government to introduce the legislative changes it deems necessary to list the IRGC under the Criminal Code alongside its already listed appendages, proxies and allies like Ansar Allah, Hezbollah, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad,” he added.