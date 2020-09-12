AIJAC welcomes announcement of Israel-Bahrain ties

The historic news that Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain have agreed to normalise full diplomatic and security relations is yet another highly positive step towards a peaceful Middle East, the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) said today. Bahrain will become the fourth Arab country to pursue full diplomatic relations with Israel.

“This is a watershed, historic move, coming so quickly on the heels of the agreement announced between Israel and the United Arab Emirates last month,” AIJAC national chairman Mark Leibler said.

“This agreement, together with the UAE one, will contribute greatly to a more peaceful Middle East and enhance the security of both Israel and its Gulf state partners.”

“Normalisation between Israel and Bahrain will also open up a trove of untapped commercial, tourism and scientific opportunities between the two states,” he added.

AIJAC notes with regret that once again, the Palestinian leadership have condemned a reconciliation deal that will ultimately enhance the stability of the region – and could potentially help contribute to a lasting, negotiated two-state peace deal.

“Peace and positive relations between states are always a positive good, but the normalisation deals between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain have the potential to positively transform a region that has been the world’s most volatile for many decades,” AIJAC executive director Dr Colin Rubenstein said, “It is thus highly regrettable that the Palestinian leadership choose to withdraw their diplomatic representative in Bahrain and condemn the deal as causing ‘great harm’.”

“For the Palestinian leadership to condemn an act of peace, instead of taking advantage of the opportunities it could create for Palestinians, is not only counterproductive and disappointing, but characteristic of an unfortunate pattern of rejectionism and inability to rethink entrenched positions that has served that Palestinian people poorly,” Dr. Rubenstein concluded.



