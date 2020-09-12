MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC welcomes announcement of Israel-Bahrain ties

Sep 12, 2020 | AIJAC staff

Isr_Bah_web

The historic news that Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain have agreed to normalise full diplomatic and security relations is yet another highly positive step towards a peaceful Middle East, the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) said today. Bahrain will become the fourth Arab country to pursue full diplomatic relations with Israel.

“This is a watershed, historic move, coming so quickly on the heels of the agreement announced between Israel and the United Arab Emirates last month,” AIJAC national chairman Mark Leibler said.

“This agreement, together with the UAE one, will contribute greatly to a more peaceful Middle East and enhance the security of both Israel and its Gulf state partners.”

“Normalisation between Israel and Bahrain will also open up a trove of untapped commercial, tourism and scientific opportunities between the two states,” he added.

AIJAC notes with regret that once again, the Palestinian leadership have condemned a reconciliation deal that will ultimately enhance the stability of the region – and could potentially help contribute to a lasting, negotiated two-state peace deal.

“Peace and positive relations between states are always a positive good, but the normalisation deals between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain have the potential to positively transform a region that has been the world’s most volatile for many decades,” AIJAC executive director Dr Colin Rubenstein said, “It is thus highly regrettable that the Palestinian leadership choose to  withdraw their diplomatic representative in Bahrain and condemn the deal as causing ‘great harm’.”

“For the Palestinian leadership to condemn an act of peace, instead of taking advantage of the opportunities it could create for Palestinians, is not only counterproductive and disappointing, but characteristic of an unfortunate pattern of rejectionism and inability to rethink entrenched positions that has served that Palestinian people poorly,” Dr. Rubenstein concluded.

For additional information, contact AIJAC on 0418-339-721.

Tags: , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (AFP)

AIJAC warmly welcomes “historic breakthrough” of official Israel-UAE relations

Aug 14, 2020 | Featured, Media Releases
2020_Beirut_explosions_pic_2

Australian Government should help Lebanese people, but not Hezbollah

Aug 10, 2020 | Featured, Media Releases
EdzHeowX0AINuSJ

AIJAC joins #nospaceforjewhate

Jul 27, 2020 | Featured, Media Releases
Leibler Book Launch

Book launch – Mark Leibler biography “The Power Broker”

Jul 14, 2020 | Media Releases
Blackboximage 1www

AIJAC expresses concern about allegations of appalling antisemitism at Brighton Secondary College

Jul 10, 2020 | Media Releases
Ian "Macca" Macnamara

ABC apologises over talkback caller’s antisemitic slur following AIJAC complaint

Jul 3, 2020 | Media Releases

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

FACT SHEET (1)

UN Human Rights Council divestment list

September 11, 2020
Three of the hijackers of Air France Flight 139: (from left) Fayez Abdul-Rahim al-Jaber, Wilfried Bose, Jayel al-Arja

Essay: Who were the Entebbe hijackers?

September 9, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 09 08 Crop

Jewish-Muslim Relations and Arab-Israeli Peace – Rabbi David Rosen

September 9, 2020
Nick Cave condemned a cultural boycott of Israel and said playing concerts in Tel Aviv did not signify support for Israel's government

Noted and Quoted – September 2020

September 9, 2020
Israeluae081420 960x540

Media Microscope: The Art of the Deal

September 8, 2020
FACT SHEET (1)

UN Human Rights Council divestment list

September 11, 2020
Three of the hijackers of Air France Flight 139: (from left) Fayez Abdul-Rahim al-Jaber, Wilfried Bose, Jayel al-Arja

Essay: Who were the Entebbe hijackers?

September 9, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 09 08 Crop

Jewish-Muslim Relations and Arab-Israeli Peace – Rabbi David Rosen

September 9, 2020
Nick Cave condemned a cultural boycott of Israel and said playing concerts in Tel Aviv did not signify support for Israel's government

Noted and Quoted – September 2020

September 9, 2020
Israeluae081420 960x540

Media Microscope: The Art of the Deal

September 8, 2020

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Africa Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia Benjamin Netanyahu China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Events Far Right Fatah Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes Immigration/ Multiculturalism Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Singapore Syria Terrorism Turkey United Kingdom United Nations United States