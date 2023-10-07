AIJAC unequivocally condemns brutal Hamas attacks on Israel, expresses solidarity with the Israeli people

(While we would normally refrain from making any statement on a Jewish holiday, we feel that we cannot remain silent in the face of the appalling, widespread attacks taking place in Israel, and an exception had to be made.)

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) unequivocally condemned the vicious and unprovoked surprise coordinated armed attacks on Israel by the terrorist group Hamas today and expressed solidarity with the people of Israel.

Starting shortly after 6.30am local time, Hamas terrorists in Gaza subjected the centre and south of Israel, including areas around Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, to a constant barrage of intense rocket fire.

Shortly after the barrage commenced, groups of Hamas terrorists infiltrated the Gaza border in various places, entering Israeli towns and kibbutzim, and there are reports of numerous casualties and hostages.

AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Israel, as they resist this barbaric and unprovoked attack, on a Jewish holy day. Our deepest sympathies go to the families of those murdered by Hamas. We fervently hope the attackers will be speedily repelled and for the safe return of all hostages and a speedy recovery for those wounded.”

Dr Rubenstein rejected claims by Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif that the attack was related to “the desecration of the al-Aqsa Mosque” and described this as a “feeble pretext”, saying the real reason is far more likely to be Hamas’ concern at progress being made in peace talks between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

“Any prospect of peace is anathema to Hamas and the rogue Iranian regime which sponsors, arms and directs it.

“This indiscriminate, targeting of Israeli civilians with rocket fire, and by squads of armed terrorists is a blatant war crime, with no justification whatsoever.

“We trust that the international community will unreservedly condemn this brutal act of wanton terrorism against Israeli civilians by Hamas, and will fully support Israel’s right to defend itself and its citizens,” Dr Rubenstein added.