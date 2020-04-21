AIJAC statement welcoming Israel’s new National Emergency Government

AIJAC welcomes the establishment of the new national emergency government in Israel to face both the immense challenges of the coronavirus crisis and Israel’s other immediate economic and strategic imperatives.

AIJAC applauds the pragmatism and patriotism of both Prime Minister Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, who have demonstrated that the spirit of democratic compromise and service to the national interest is very much alive and well in Israel, and appear set to give Israel the stable government it so badly needs after the unfortunate political impasse which the country has experienced over the last year.