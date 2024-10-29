MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC statement on passage of Israeli legislation to ban UNRWA

Oct 29, 2024 | AIJAC staff

UNRWA headquarters in Gaza (Image: Anas Mohammed/ Shutterstock)
UNRWA headquarters in Gaza (Image: Anas Mohammed/ Shutterstock)

“The Israeli decision to ban UNRWA was an inevitable consequence of the international community’s failure to respond to decades of warnings, backed with overwhelming evidence, that this UN agency was facilitating and inciting terrorism, and had also become a significant barrier to any hopes of an Israeli-Palestinian two-state peace.

“For many years, there have been reports that UNRWA was using international donor money to cooperate with Hamas, employ supporters and members of terrorist organisations, incite violence, and educate Palestinians towards hatred and intolerance rather than a future of peaceful coexistence.

“In the last year, it has been proven that numerous UNRWA employees participated in the October 7 massacre, that perhaps half of its employees in Gaza are either members of a terror group or have family members who are, and that a major Hamas IT and intelligence bunker was located directly under UNRWA’s main Gaza headquarters in such a way that UNRWA employees working there must have been aware of it. Yet there have still been no serious efforts at reform of the agency.

“Is it any wonder that Israelis have lost patience, and decided to counter the direct terrorist threat to them posed by UNRWA? There is a reason the Israeli legislation targeting UNRWA also gained support from almost all the left-leaning Israeli opposition parties, as well as the current right-leaning government.

“Of course, aid must continue to flow freely to Palestinians in Gaza and elsewhere, as the Israeli Government acknowledged and emphasised in the wake of the vote to ban UNRWA. It has been amply demonstrated over recent months that other aid agencies, such as the World Food Program, are at least as capable of managing that aid as UNRWA, and the Israeli legislation has a three-month delay built into it to allow an effective transition to other agencies.”

Dr Colin Rubenstein
Executive Director, AIJAC

Tags: , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Professor Yehuda Bauer (Image: Stephan Röhl/ Creative Commons)

AIJAC mourns towering Holocaust scholar Yehuda Bauer

Oct 23, 2024 | Media Releases
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar speaks in Gaza city (Image: Abed Rahim Khatib/ Shutterstock)

Statement on the death of Hamas terror mastermind Yahya Sinwar

Oct 18, 2024 | Media Releases
Image: Shutterstock

AIJAC welcomes new Iran missile sanctions, but calls for more coordination with allies

Oct 15, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases
The “encampment” at the University of Sydney (Image: X/Twitter)

AIJAC deeply dismayed at Senate Committee decision not to recommend judicial inquiry into campus antisemitism

Oct 2, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases
Image: X/ screenshot)

AIJAC condemns latest Iranian aggression against Israel

Oct 2, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases
Image: X/ Twitter

AIJAC calls for better enforcement of Australia’s laws against supporting listed terrorist groups 

Oct 1, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases

RECENT POSTS

Image: Shutterstock

Fact Sheet: Recent Israeli legislation on UNRWA

October 31, 2024
Image: Anas-Mohammed/ Shutterstock

The Australian Government refuses to see UNRWA’s terrorism

October 31, 2024
Image: Konstantin Shishkin/ Shutterstock

A world of two realities

October 30, 2024
A handout photo from the Iranian Army office shows missiles launching during a military drill in Nasr Abad area, Isfahan province, central Iran (Image: EPA/ Iranian Army Office)

Ring of Fire must be doused

October 28, 2024
Professor Yehuda Bauer (Image: Stephan Röhl/ Creative Commons)

AIJAC mourns towering Holocaust scholar Yehuda Bauer

October 23, 2024
Image: Shutterstock

Fact Sheet: Recent Israeli legislation on UNRWA

October 31, 2024
Image: Anas-Mohammed/ Shutterstock

The Australian Government refuses to see UNRWA’s terrorism

October 31, 2024
Image: Konstantin Shishkin/ Shutterstock

A world of two realities

October 30, 2024
A handout photo from the Iranian Army office shows missiles launching during a military drill in Nasr Abad area, Isfahan province, central Iran (Image: EPA/ Iranian Army Office)

Ring of Fire must be doused

October 28, 2024
Professor Yehuda Bauer (Image: Stephan Röhl/ Creative Commons)

AIJAC mourns towering Holocaust scholar Yehuda Bauer

October 23, 2024

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA IDF Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Nations United States UNRWA