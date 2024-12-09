AIJAC: Senator Watt’s comments “disappointing and irresponsible”

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) today expressed disappointment with Senator Murray Watt’s comments suggesting Josh Frydenberg’s concerns about the Government’s handling of antisemitism are partly motivated by politics.

AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein said, “Senator Watt’s comments are disappointing and irresponsible. At this time of rampant antisemitism, the last thing a Government minister should be doing is impugning the motives of a proud Jewish person defending his community.

“Similar concerns to Josh’s have been broadly expressed by almost all the Jewish community leadership. Indeed, some of his comments were made at a joint press conference with former Labor Senator Nova Peris, who echoed his thoughts.

“Josh has devoted a huge amount of time and energy since October 7 in fighting antisemitism, and there is absolutely no reason to believe he is not motivated solely by the need to combat this scourge. Senator Watt should be doing all he can to have his Government improve its response, and thus should be joining Josh in his fight – not denigrating him. And he should apologise to Josh and to the entire Jewish community for his inappropriate remarks,” Dr Rubenstein concluded.