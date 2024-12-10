MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC “deeply disappointed” with “moral relativism and factual confusion” in speech from Foreign Minister

Dec 10, 2024 | Colin Rubenstein

Foreign Minister Penny Wong (screenshot)
Foreign Minister Penny Wong (screenshot)

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) today expressed deep disappointment at the inappropriate moral relativism displayed by Foreign Minister Senator Penny Wong during her Hawke Lecture on December 9 at the University of South Australia, in which she placed Russia, China and Israel side by side when it comes to supposed violations of international law.

AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein said, “Effectively equating Russia’s blatantly illegal, imperialist and arguably genocidal invasion of Ukraine and China’s blatantly illegal activity in the South China Sea with Israel’s entirely lawful war of self-defence is the type of moral relativism and factual confusion that undermines Australia’s authority  and credibility on the world stage.

“China and Russia, two of the worst human rights violators in the world, are both openly working together to overturn the entire international rules-based order Australia says it is trying to uphold and protect. Yet each received one anodyne sentence from Wong about Australia’s expectations that they abide by international law. The Foreign Minister notably failed to even mention China’s mistreatment of the Uyghurs and other resident minorities – practices widely considered crimes against humanity and even genocide by some.

Yet she dedicated far more time and energy throughout the speech to lambasting Israel’s alleged violations of international law, all while falsely portraying Opposition Leader Peter Dutton as having upset Australia’s long-standing bipartisan consensus on Israel and the Palestinians, when it is fact her own Labor Government which has repudiated that consensus,” he said.

“While the conflicts in Sudan and Myanmar, the dangers of nuclear proliferation – without even mentioning Iran – and other crises were briefly and vaguely alluded to, only the Israel-Hamas conflict received any detailed attention.

“This speech betrayed not only a distorted understanding of the tenets of international law, but was riddled with historical distortions and internal contradictions, and featured a complete failure to acknowledge that the Palestinians have rejected several genuine offers of a two-state outcome because most of their leadership is still committed to a one-state solution in which Israel will cease to exist. Senator Wong’s ongoing obsession with one-sidedly chastising Israel is not only undermining forces for reconciliation in the Middle East but also severely compromising Australia’s social cohesion and our security relationships with our true allies, especially the United States,” he concluded.

Tags:

RELATED ARTICLES


Josh Frydenberg

Senator Watt’s comments “disappointing and irresponsible”

Dec 9, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases
Screenshot

AIJAC horrified by arson attack on Melbourne synagogue

Dec 6, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases
Image: Lev Radin/ Shutterstock

AIJAC deeply disappointed by Australian vote change on “woefully one-sided” UN Resolution

Dec 4, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases
Senator Simon Birmingham (Image: Facebook)

AIJAC congratulates Senator Simon Birmingham

Nov 29, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases
(image: ffikretow/ Shutterstock)

AIJAC welcomes Lebanon ceasefire deal

Nov 27, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases
International Criminal Court 2018

AIJAC slams ICC decision to issue warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant

Nov 22, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases

RECENT POSTS

Screenshot 2024 12 10 At 11.48.50 AM

Synagogue attack designation as terrorism “very welcome”: Jamie Hyams on Sky News

December 10, 2024
Screenshot

Australia’s Jewish community under siege

December 10, 2024
512px Flag Of Syria.svg

Factsheet: What’s happened in Syria and how will it affect the region?

December 9, 2024
Josh Frydenberg

Senator Watt’s comments “disappointing and irresponsible”

December 9, 2024
Image: X

The government’s vilification of Israel has led to a terror attack on place of worship

December 7, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 10 At 11.48.50 AM

Synagogue attack designation as terrorism “very welcome”: Jamie Hyams on Sky News

December 10, 2024
Screenshot

Australia’s Jewish community under siege

December 10, 2024
512px Flag Of Syria.svg

Factsheet: What’s happened in Syria and how will it affect the region?

December 9, 2024
Josh Frydenberg

Senator Watt’s comments “disappointing and irresponsible”

December 9, 2024
Image: X

The government’s vilification of Israel has led to a terror attack on place of worship

December 7, 2024

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA IDF Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Nations United States UNRWA