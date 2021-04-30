AIJAC “deeply shaken” by tragic accident at Mount Meron

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) has released the following statement regarding yesterday’s tragic accident at a religious ceremony at Mount Meron in Israel, which left at least 44 people dead and over 150 injured:

“We are deeply shaken to learn of the tragic disaster at yesterday’s Lag B’Omer event in Israel. We mourn those who have lost their lives and send our heartfelt condolences to their families, friends and the people of Israel. We wish strength and courage to those who have suffered injuries and wish them a speedy recovery. We send our gratitude to the first responders and medical staff involved.”

Dr. Colin Rubenstein AM

Executive Director

AIJAC