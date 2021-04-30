MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC “deeply shaken” by tragic accident at Mount Meron

Apr 30, 2021 | AIJAC

Israeli security officials and rescuers inspect the dead bodies of dozens of Ultra-Orthodox Jews who died during an event during Lag Ba'Omer; in Mount Meron, Israel (Credit: David Cohen/EPA)
Israeli security officials and rescuers inspect the dead bodies of dozens of Ultra-Orthodox Jews who died during an event during Lag Ba'Omer; in Mount Meron, Israel (Credit: David Cohen/EPA)

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) has released the following statement regarding yesterday’s tragic accident at a religious ceremony at Mount Meron in Israel, which left at least 44 people dead and over 150 injured:

 

“We are deeply shaken to learn of the tragic disaster at yesterday’s Lag B’Omer event in Israel. We mourn those who have lost their lives and send our heartfelt condolences to their families, friends and the people of Israel. We wish strength and courage to those who have suffered injuries and wish them a speedy recovery. We send our gratitude to the first responders and medical staff involved.”

Dr. Colin Rubenstein AM
Executive Director
AIJAC

