AIJAC congratulates Senator Simon Birmingham

Nov 29, 2024

Senator Simon Birmingham (Image: Facebook)
The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council conveys its best wishes and appreciation to Simon Birmingham upon his announcement that he is retiring from federal politics.

AIJAC Executive Director Colin Rubenstein AM said, “Senator Birmingham is a towering figure in Federal Parliament. Respected on both sides of the aisle, he has been a politician of principle, showing moral clarity and a real strategic vision in his role as shadow foreign minister.

“While AIJAC is sorry to see him ending his political career, we congratulate him on all he has achieved and wish him the very best in all his future endeavours.”

