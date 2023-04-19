AIJAC congratulates Randwick Council on Israeli flag decision

Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council has formally congratulated Randwick City Council for standing firm on its decision to fly the Israeli flag for Yom Ha’atzmaut – in the face of moves to rescind the decision.

On Tuesday night (April 18 at 7:25 pm), Greens Councillor Michael Olive unsuccessfully tried to trigger an “urgent” debate to rescind the resolution passed at the February meeting.

The call for an urgent debate on the Israeli flag decision was defeated nine to six.

AIJAC has written to Randwick Mayor Councillor Dylan Parker to express appreciation for its decision to maintain its February 28 resolution to fly the Israeli flag over Randwick Town Hall later this month.

Mark Leibler AC, AIJAC National Chairman and Dr Colin Rubenstein AM, AIJAC executive director said: “It will be a significant expression of support to see the Israeli flag flying atop Randwick Town Hall.”

They acknowledged that Mayor Parker (Labor) was “key in ensuring that the original resolution remained in place” and expressed appreciation to Councillor Daniel Rosenfeld (Liberal) who originally proposed the motion and Councillor Noel D’Souza (Independent) who seconded it.

Mr Leibler and Dr Rubenstein said: “We understand that there were unsuccessful moves to rescind the Israeli flag resolution and we appreciate your openness and willingness to engage at this time.”

“Once again, we are pleased that you and your council acknowledged the significance to the Jewish community of the occasion on April 26 – Yom Ha’atzmaut – which marks the 75th anniversary of the declaration of independence for the modern State of Israel.”

Randwick City Council is based in Sydney’s east and is the second oldest local government area. It has more than 135,000 residents.