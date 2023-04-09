MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC condemns terror and rocket attacks against Israel over Passover

Apr 9, 2023 | AIJAC

The three victims of Friday's terror attacks - sisters Maia and Rina Dee, 20 and 15, and 35-year-old Italian tourist Allesandro Parini
The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) has condemned the appalling escalation in terror – including multiple rocket attacks – carried out against Israel in recent days, and expressed solidarity with Israel as it exercises its undeniable right to self-defence.

AIJAC National Chairman Mark Leibler said, “At a time when Jews should be celebrating Passover, we are instead left sickened by a series of obscene attacks targeting innocent people going about their daily lives  – along with much of the nation being forced to seek safety in bomb shelters yet again.

“We grieve for British Israeli sisters 20-year-old Maya and 15-year-old Rina Dee who were cruelly murdered when the car they were in was fired on by terrorists in the Jordan Valley on Friday. We send our thoughts and prayers for their mother Lea, 48, who was severely injured too.

“We also deplore the cruel murder of 36-year-old Italian tourist Alessandro Parini and the injuring of seven others who were targets of a car-ramming attack on Tel Aviv’s promenade on Friday night.”

AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein also condemned the rockets fired by Hamas from Lebanon and Gaza into Israel as the Jewish festival of Passover began and after Palestinians barricaded themselves in the al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount plaza. They had stockpiled weapons there and were attempting to launch attacks against Israeli border police and Jewish visitors.

“In recent years we have seen this deliberate tactic of Palestinians using one of Islam’s holiest places and the holiest site in Judaism as a base from where they can attack Israelis. This cynical misuse of a place of worship by provocateurs should be condemned outright, without any equivocation. Those quick to criticise Israel’s decision to evict those who were involved to prevent a more dangerous situation from unfolding should show understanding for what’s actually taking place,” he said.

“Also entirely predictable was Hamas’ response to Israel’s efforts to restore peace on the Temple Mount by using it as a pretext to indiscriminately fire rockets from Gaza into Israel, which is a war crime. However, its decision to also launch numerous rocket attacks from Lebanon is a serious escalation that may well have had the tacit support of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group, which is the hegemon in southern Lebanon. It therefore has the potential to start a wider conflict that can only lead to more misery and more bloodshed and must be widely condemned by the international community,” he added.

Mr Leibler and Dr Rubenstein concluded by conveying condolences to the victims, their families and friends, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured and expressing solidarity with the people of Israel as they exercise their undeniable right to self-defence.

