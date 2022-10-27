MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC condemns latest “deplorable” report by UNH permanent Commission of Inquiry

Oct 27, 2022 | AIJAC

UNHRC

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council today condemned the latest biased report by the United Nations Human Rights Council’s (UNHRC) unprecedented permanent “Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel.”

The report was not only completely one-sided but included erroneous claims such as that Israel’s continued military and civilian presence in the West Bank is effectively annexation and thus illegal under international law.

AIJAC notes that the US State Department has categorically rejected statements by Navi Pillay, the chairwoman of the commission, equating Israel’s occupation of the West Bank with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein said, “The so-called findings in this outrageously one-sided report, which completely ignores the ongoing threats and violent aggression against Israel posed by a variety of Palestinian terror groups including and especially Hamas, only confirms what the United States, Australia and other Western countries have been saying all along: This commission should never have been established.”

Rubenstein continued, “The commission is a sham and its reports, which are written by a staff hand-picked for their animosity towards Israel, like so much of the work of the UNHRC in the past, are crude propaganda dressed up as  investigations.”

“We look forward to seeing the Albanese Government join the US in comprehensively repudiating this deplorable report,” Rubenstein concluded.

