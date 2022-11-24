MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC Condemns Jerusalem Terror Attacks

Nov 24, 2022 | AIJAC staff

Aryeh Shechopek, the teenager killed in the terrorist attack (Image:Twitter)
The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) condemned those responsible for the November 23 twin terror attacks which killed 16-year-old Aryeh Shechopek, who was on his way to school, and injured 22 others, some seriously.

The terrorists detonated two bombs, packed with nails, at busy bus stops in Jerusalem.

AIJAC Director of International and of Community Affairs Jeremy Jones said, “AIJAC sends our condolences to the family of Aryeh Shechopek and wishes all of those injured a speedy recovery.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the terrorists who carried out these heinous attacks. The aim of the terrorists is to kill as many innocent people and cause as much misery as possible. They also intend to provoke further violence, causing yet more death and misery, and pushing hopes for peace even further away.

“We know that the Israeli security forces will be acting swiftly to track down the killers and to prevent any further attacks. These attacks demonstrate once again the need for the stringent security measures Israel maintains in and around the West Bank.

“AIJAC appreciates the prompt condemnation of these attacks and expression of support for the victims and their families, and for Israel, from Foreign Minister Senator Penny Wong and Australian Ambassador to Israel Paul Griffiths,” Mr Jones concluded.

