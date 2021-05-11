MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC condemns Hamas rocket barrage on Israel

May 11, 2021

230T2 Beersheva. Ben Gurion University Shelter (5855) Dani Machlis

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) today strongly condemned Hamas for the barrage of hundreds of rockets directed from Gaza at Israeli civilians, which caused injury and damage and forced hundreds of thousands of Israelis to stay in bomb shelters.

AIJAC chairman Mark Leibler commented, “The targeting of civilians is a war crime, and is never acceptable, but the latest violence is particularly egregious. Hamas has both orchestrated clashes in Jerusalem’s holy sites during Ramadan and cynically seized on the potential eviction of some Palestinian residents of Sheikh Jarrah as the result of the outcome of a long-standing court case over land ownership as pretexts to start a round of violence. However, as always, the underlying causes are this terror group’s refusal to accept Israel’s right to exist, and willingness to not only target Israeli civilians, but cynically put the lives of Gaza’s civilians in danger to score political points.”

AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein added, “AIJAC notes that the incitement and violence has led to injuries and deaths, all of which were unnecessary and result in needless hardship, and expresses its sympathy to all those affected by Hamas’ indefensible actions, both Israeli and Palestinian.”

“Israel has the right and duty to defend all its citizens from attack, and while the death of any civilians is a tragedy, responsibility for any such deaths in Gaza must be sheeted home to Hamas, for orchestrating violence then firing rockets while concealing its military infrastructure embedded in civilian areas,” Rubenstein added.

“We call on the entire international community to condemn both the Hamas attacks and demand they cease, together with the incitement from Fatah and Hamas that preceded and continues to stoke the violence in Jerusalem,” Dr Rubenstein concluded.

 

For more information, see AIJAC’s Factsheet:  https://aijac.org.au/fact-sheets/factsheet-whats-behind-the-violence-in-jerusalem-and-gaza-rockets/

For further comment or interviews, phone Dr. Colin Rubenstein 0418 339 721 or Ahron Shapiro on 0433 686 340.

Tags: , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Racism Web

AIJAC applauds announcement that Australia will not attend controversial Durban 4 conference

May 6, 2021 | Featured, Media Releases
Israeli security officials and rescuers inspect the dead bodies of dozens of Ultra-Orthodox Jews who died during an event during Lag Ba'Omer; in Mount Meron, Israel (Credit: David Cohen/EPA)

AIJAC “deeply shaken” by tragic accident at Mount Meron

Apr 30, 2021 | Featured, Media Releases
Ez9KTQFWUAMBDZedit

AIJAC’s response to Human Rights Watch’s new report accusing Israel of “Apartheid”

Apr 27, 2021 | Featured, Media Releases
(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Message from the Hon. Scott Morrison

Apr 15, 2021 | Media Releases
Hon Anthony Albanese, MP Federal Member for Grayndler, New South Wales, Australian Labor Party. Official Portrait. 31 July 2019. Parliament House Canberra. Image David Foote-AUSPIC/DPS.

Message from the Hon. Anthony Albanese

Apr 15, 2021 | Media Releases
Isi Leibler 16 9 Copy

AIJAC mourns the passing of Isi Leibler

Apr 13, 2021 | Featured, Media Releases

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

Screen Shot 2021 05 13 At 10.37.52 Am

Israel’s Foreign Policy: Expanding Normalisation & Marginalising Delegitimisation – Amb. Dore Gold

May 13, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 05 13 At 10.29.05 Am

Gross distortions of HRW apartheid slur

May 13, 2021
Omar Shakir (screenshot)

A ‘human rights’ group assaults both rights and hopes for peace

May 13, 2021
A flag map of the Middle East inside an UNRWA-produced textbook shows a blank space on Israel’s territory (Source: IMPACT-se)

UNRWA textbooks draw European censure

May 11, 2021
Tree burning on the Temple Mount

Factsheet: What’s behind the violence in Jerusalem and Gaza rockets

May 11, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 05 13 At 10.37.52 Am

Israel’s Foreign Policy: Expanding Normalisation & Marginalising Delegitimisation – Amb. Dore Gold

May 13, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 05 13 At 10.29.05 Am

Gross distortions of HRW apartheid slur

May 13, 2021
Omar Shakir (screenshot)

A ‘human rights’ group assaults both rights and hopes for peace

May 13, 2021
A flag map of the Middle East inside an UNRWA-produced textbook shows a blank space on Israel’s territory (Source: IMPACT-se)

UNRWA textbooks draw European censure

May 11, 2021
Tree burning on the Temple Mount

Factsheet: What’s behind the violence in Jerusalem and Gaza rockets

May 11, 2021

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia Benjamin Netanyahu China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Fatah Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes Immigration/ Multiculturalism Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Singapore Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE United Kingdom United Nations United States