AIJAC commends Australia’s “No” votes on UN anti-Israel motions

Dec 3, 2021 | AIJAC

Source: United Nations
Source: United Nations

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council commends the Australian Government for voting against three anti-Israel motions in the UN General Assembly on Dec. 1, New York time.

The three motions are part of the annual UN barrage of motions which form part of the world body’s chronic demonisation of and discrimination against Israel. Between them, they accuse Israel of inhibiting freedom of religion in Jerusalem (while using only the Islamic name for the Temple Mount, Judaism’s holiest site), blame Israel almost entirely for the lack of peace, and call on Israel to withdraw from the Golan Heights.

AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein said, “We congratulate our Government for its principled and moral stance in voting against these motions, together with a disappointingly small number of other countries. As well as being morally wrong, these motions are counterproductive to the cause of peace. They give a free pass to the Palestinians and Syrians, who are the actual cause of the problems the motions seek to address.

“The UN will never be taken seriously by reasonable people as long as this farce continues. We are proud that the Australian Government has the moral clarity and courage to stand against the injustice that these motions represent, and can only hope that more nations emulate its example,” Dr Rubenstein concluded.

