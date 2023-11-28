AIJAC applauds Federal Government’s announcement of Nazi salute ban

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) today applauded the Federal Government’s announcement that it will introduce legislation this week to ban the Nazi salute in Australia – making it a criminal offence under Commonwealth law.

In June, the Federal Government introduced legislation to criminalise the public display of, and trade in, Nazi hate symbols.

The Counter-Terrorism Legislation Amendment (Prohibited Hate Symbols and Other Measures) Bill will complement existing State laws on Nazi symbols.

The legislation is expected to be introduced on Wednesday, November 29.

AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein said: