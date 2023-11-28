MEDIA RELEASES
AIJAC applauds Federal Government’s announcement of Nazi salute ban
Nov 28, 2023 | AIJAC staff
The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) today applauded the Federal Government’s announcement that it will introduce legislation this week to ban the Nazi salute in Australia – making it a criminal offence under Commonwealth law.
In June, the Federal Government introduced legislation to criminalise the public display of, and trade in, Nazi hate symbols.
The Counter-Terrorism Legislation Amendment (Prohibited Hate Symbols and Other Measures) Bill will complement existing State laws on Nazi symbols.
The legislation is expected to be introduced on Wednesday, November 29.
AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein said:
“The Nazi salute is used to frighten and intimidate its targets.
Anyone engaging in Nazi salutes knows the intent: it is a universal signal of hatred and genocide.
This new law is about marginalising the tiny minority of open racist extremists in this country.
Who can forget those horrible scenes in Melbourne earlier this year when people stood in the public arena and gave Nazi salutes? It was sickening.
These laws will send a clear message to the Australian community that we as a nation will not tolerate those who seek to divide us by promoting an ideology characterised by racism, industrialised genocide and mass murder.
Unless and until there are consequences for their actions, we can expect extremists to become even more brazen, with all the destructive consequences this would create for communal harmony and the rights of vulnerable minorities.
The measure is particularly welcome at a time when antisemitism is rising globally and here in Australia.
AIJAC has long advocated legislative action against Nazi symbols and Nazi salutes at both the State and Federal levels.”