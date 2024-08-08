AIJAC and academic experts submit amicus curiae briefing to the International Criminal Court opposing Netanyahu and Gallant arrest warrants

On August 5, a team of three independent Australian academic experts, together with AIJAC’s Dr Colin Rubenstein, submitted an official amicus curiae (“friend of the court”) briefing to the Pre-Trial Chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, after being approved to do so July 22. The submission to the ICC argues against the issue of arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant, which were requested by Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan on May 20. The reasons it advances to oppose ICC authority to issue the arrest warrants are lack of ICC jurisdiction, lack of reasonable grounds for arrest, procedural inadmissibility, and a well-founded perception of prosecutorial bias. Permission to submit amicus curiae observations was granted also to 70 other countries, organisations and individuals.

