FRESH AIR

IN THE MEDIA

Palestine cannot achieve its aims without truly committing to peace alongside Israel

Mar 1, 2023 | Jamie Hyams

(source: Flickr/UN Photo/Cia Pak)
(source: Flickr/UN Photo/Cia Pak)

The Mercury – 1 March 2023

 

Bob Carr urges Australia to recognise a Palestinian state (“A Palestinian state alongside Israel is the one hope for peace in the West Bank”, February 23), yet this would be totally counter-productive to the cause of peace.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict persists because the Palestinian leadership has rejected repeated offers of statehood in favour of a strategy of violence and demonising Israel internationally. It hopes to secure statehood without the necessary negotiations, and without acknowledging that this would end the conflict.

If countries such as Australia prematurely recognise a Palestinian state – which does not currently meet the criteria of international law – it would only encourage a continuation of these cynical PA tactics, making peace more distant. Only one Western democracy has done this.

Israel has always sought peace, but been forced to defend itself. It accepted the UN partition plan in 1948, despite this falling far short of its aspirations. However, Arab leaders, and surrounding Arab nations, rejected partition, and invaded from all sides as soon as Israel declared independence.

Some Arab residents were forced out during the fighting. However, most refugees left without even seeing an Israeli soldier, either at the urging of their leaders, or in fear at false stories of alleged Israeli atrocities.

The real tragedy is that their refugee status has, uniquely among all refugee populations, been passed on to their descendants, meaning an initial refugee population of 700,000 is now well over five million, with many still restricted to camps, even in the West Bank and Gaza.

Israel gained control of the West Bank and Gaza in the defensive Six Day War of 1967, and immediately offered to return land for peace, but was unequivocally refused peace, recognition or negotiation by the Arab League.

Following the 1993 Oslo Accords, the Palestinian leadership was three times offered statehood in line with internationally recognised parameters. Then Palestinian Authority (PA) President Yasser Arafat responded to the first offer, at Camp David in 2000, by instigating the Second Intifada, a terrorist campaign which saw suicide bombers and shooters kill approximately 1,000 Israelis between 2000 and 2005.

This, and ongoing terrorist threats, necessitated the security barrier and checkpoints that Israel’s critics laughably cite as supposed evidence of alleged Israeli “apartheid”. In fact, all Israeli citizens have the same rights regardless of ethnicity. Different laws apply to the West Bank because applying Israeli law there would effectively amount to annexation.

Israel’s Nation State Law simply declares Israel the nation state of the Jewish people, as was originally intended by the UN in 1948, and in much the same way dozens of other states define themselves using religion or ethnicity. Yet it’s only called “apartheid” when Israel does this.

In 2005, Israel withdrew completely from Gaza, but Hamas turned it into a terror enclave which continues to threaten Israeli civilians with rockets and terrorist tunnels.

In 2008, then Israeli PM Ehud Olmert offered PA President Mahmoud Abbas a state including Gaza, land equivalent to the entire West Bank, and a capital in east Jerusalem. Abbas, as he himself has said, rejected it “out of hand”.

Further serious peace efforts by Benjamin Netanyahu were similarly dismissed in 2013-14. The PA instead insists on the legally baseless “right of return” to Israel for the refugees and their millions of descendants. This is completely incompatible with the basis of the Oslo Accords – two states for two peoples – and would result in non-Jewish majorities in both.

While Abbas doesn’t initiate terrorism, he encourages it through all-pervasive incitement through every possible medium, from religious sermons to textbooks to media, and by awarding terrorists and their families generous lifetime pensions.

Meanwhile, the PA continues to demonise Israel internationally, aided by Israel’s more obsessive critics, including those in the West.

They claim growing settlements prevent a two-state peace, even though settlements have barely expanded geographically since chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat admitted they comprise less than 2 percent of the West Bank. They claim Israel steals Palestinians’ water, even though Israel provides them more water than the Oslo Accords require.

And they focus on the number of Palestinian children, being anyone under 18, tragically killed by Israel – ignoring the fact that the majority were carrying out armed attacks or fighting, mostly with terrorist groups. Who should be blamed, the terrorists who, appallingly, recruit child soldiers, the PA, which incites them from birth, or Israelis defending themselves?

So if anyone wants to perpetuate the violence and hostility, by all means prematurely recognise a Palestinian state. But to actually contribute to peace requires understanding the obstacles to a resolution and helping clear them. This means working to end the PA’s intransigence and cynicism by letting it know it cannot achieve its aims without genuinely committing to peace alongside Israel, rather than continuing to pursue a state in place of Israel.

Jamie Hyams is a senior policy analyst at the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Foreign Minister Penny Wong questioned on Iran before the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Legislation Committee on Feb. 16 (screenshot)

Australia needs to take more decisive action regarding Iranian threats against its citizens

Mar 1, 2023 | Featured, Fresh AIR
Remnants of an Iranian Shahed-136 "suicide drone" in Ukraine, designated as Geranium-2 in Russian.

Russo-Iranian drone factory will eventually haunt the Middle East

Feb 10, 2023 | Featured, Fresh AIR

Labor intervenes to protect the IRGC from terror listing

Feb 3, 2023 | Featured, Fresh AIR
Alexey Milchakov, founder of the neo-Nazi Rusich unit that links Wagner and the Russian Imperial Movement (source: @P_Kallioniemi)

Russia is the Iran of White Supremacy

Jan 31, 2023 | Featured, Fresh AIR
IDF forces in Jenin, 2002

Israel will continue to act in self-defence against Palestinian terror

Jan 27, 2023 | Featured, Fresh AIR
(Image: Flickr)

Australia once again the odd one out on Iran

Jan 25, 2023 | Featured, Fresh AIR
(From left) AIJAC's Jeremy Jones, Emily Schrader, Yoseph Haddad

Activism power couple explain their mission – and the threats they face

Feb 28, 2023 | Featured, In the media
Foai1GAaYAAKLXl

Free speech has limits

Feb 24, 2023 | Featured, In the media
Mark Kenny (screenshot)

In defence of Israel

Feb 22, 2023 | Featured, In the media
Susan Abulhawa (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Writers festival must not embrace anti-Semitic hate

Feb 20, 2023 | Featured, In the media
Image: Shutterstock

Israel, the Palestinians, and the question of governability – days of unrest ahead

Feb 6, 2023 | Featured, In the media
Image: Shutterstock

Beating antisemitism will help save society

Jan 30, 2023 | Featured, In the media

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

Foreign Minister Penny Wong questioned on Iran before the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Legislation Committee on Feb. 16 (screenshot)

Australia needs to take more decisive action regarding Iranian threats against its citizens

March 1, 2023
President Isaac Herzog – scion of one of Israel’s most significant political families – has sought to “put up ladders for everyone to climb down” (Image: Shutterstock)

Herzog forges a new role 

February 28, 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Noted and Quoted – March 2023

February 28, 2023
Image: Twitter

AIJAC expresses dismay at lives lost, but strongly condemns violent rioting by settlers in Huwara

February 28, 2023
(From left) AIJAC's Jeremy Jones, Emily Schrader, Yoseph Haddad

Activism power couple explain their mission – and the threats they face

February 28, 2023
Foreign Minister Penny Wong questioned on Iran before the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Legislation Committee on Feb. 16 (screenshot)

Australia needs to take more decisive action regarding Iranian threats against its citizens

March 1, 2023
President Isaac Herzog – scion of one of Israel’s most significant political families – has sought to “put up ladders for everyone to climb down” (Image: Shutterstock)

Herzog forges a new role 

February 28, 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Noted and Quoted – March 2023

February 28, 2023
Image: Twitter

AIJAC expresses dismay at lives lost, but strongly condemns violent rioting by settlers in Huwara

February 28, 2023
(From left) AIJAC's Jeremy Jones, Emily Schrader, Yoseph Haddad

Activism power couple explain their mission – and the threats they face

February 28, 2023

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Fatah Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Kingdom United Nations United States