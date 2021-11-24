MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC welcomes two updates to Australia’s terrorist list

Nov 24, 2021 | AIJAC staff

Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews. Photo: Facebook/Karen Andrews MP
The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) commends the Australian Government for making two important updates to Australia’s terrorist list.

The first, for Australia to list the entirety of Hezbollah as a terrorist organisation under the Criminal Code, is a move that has long been advocated by AIJAC.

Hezbollah, a political and social organisation in Lebanon with a militia stronger than the Lebanese Armed Forces, is a threat to regional and global security. It was established by Iran to pursue of the goals of the Islamic Revolution.

“Since 2003, Australia has listed the Hezbollah External Security Organisation (ESO), but this partial listing could not be justified in the face of overwhelming evidence that Hezbollah operates as a unitary organisation,” said AIJAC executive director Dr Colin Rubenstein.

“Minister Andrews’ decision to accept the recommendation of the bipartisan Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security and expand the listing of Hezbollah sends a strong message that Australia will not tolerate these Iran-backed terrorists.”

“AIJAC thanks the Minister and also the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security for their courageous, fully justified  decision, which brings Australia into line with the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and many others.”

Minister Andrews has also announced the Australian Government’s decision to list extreme right-wing organisation, The Base, as a terrorist group.

AIJAC has documented and published links between The Base’s American leadership and radicalised Australians.

“The Base is a militant white supremacist movement that actively promotes itself internationally, including in Australia,” Dr Rubenstein said.

“It is a threat to all Australians, including Jewish Australians, with its violent and antisemitic agenda.”

Despite Indonesia’s hopes for ASEAN action on Myanmar, other members have been reluctant to commit (Source: ASEAN)

Indonesian foreign policy encounters some harsh realities

November 24, 2021
Looking back on the Gaza conflict last May allows readers to see some aspects of it that were largely obscured at the time (Credit: Shutterstock)

Biblio File: A War Revisited

November 24, 2021
93-year-old Holocaust survivor Emil Farkas giving testimony (Screenshot)

The Last Word: In remembrance of baby Erika 

November 24, 2021
Sara and Rodrigo Duterte (Official photo)

Asia Watch: The Southern question

November 24, 2021
Another dangerous Holocaust-distorting trope increasingly common among anti-vaxxers – the use of yellow Stars of David (Source: Instagram)

A Pandemic of Holocaust Distortion

November 24, 2021
