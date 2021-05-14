MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC welcomes statement by PM Morrison on Israel’s right to defend itself

May 14, 2021 | AIJAC staff

Scomo

The Australia/Israel and Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) today welcomed and endorsed a statement made by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison that Israel has the right to defend itself against ongoing Hamas attacks.

Israel has faced an unprecedented barrage of nearly 2000 missile attacks from Hamas in Gaza this week. The attacks have left seven Israelis dead and nearly 400 injured according to Israel’s emergency service Magen David Adom.

Speaking in Sydney today, Prime Minister Morrison expressed his personal concern about the security situation.

He said: “Israel unquestionably has the right to defend itself and its people, unquestionably.”

He added: “The world is not like we’d like it to be. It is as it is. And within that I think we have to recognise the absolute rights of nations like Israel, and the right to defend themselves.”

AIJAC executive director Dr Colin Rubenstein thanked the Prime Minister for his principled remarks.

“The Prime Minister, as well as his Finance Minister Senator Simon Birmingham, have reiterated Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorist attacks,” Dr Rubenstein said. “Foreign Minister Marise Payne has also addressed these issues from Washington DC.”

“Hamas’ Al Qassam Brigades, which is behind many of these missile barrages, is listed by the Australian Government as a terrorist organisation.”

“Our friends in Israel are at the mercy of this terrorist organisation that is not only killing and injuring innocent Israelis, but through its own incompetence, murdering and harming innocent Palestinians. Nearly one-third of all missiles fired by Hamas have fallen within the Gaza Strip.”

“Until these rocket attacks stop, Israel will continue to defend its citizens, as is its right.”

