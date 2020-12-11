MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC welcomes Israel-Morocco normalisation

Dec 11, 2020 | AIJAC staff

Morocco Cover

Israel’s dream of living in true harmony with its neighbours is a step closer to reality after Morocco agreed to establish full diplomatic relations with the Jewish state.

The deal is the fourth this year, after the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan, and the sixth Arab nation with which Israel will have a full and peaceful relationship.

“This year has been a challenging year for so many reasons, but 2020 can be fondly remembered as a time of unprecedented peace making for the state of Israel,” Dr Colin Rubenstein, executive director of the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC), said.

“The cultural ties between Israel and Morocco are already strong, with so many Jewish people claiming Moroccan ancestry. Israel and Morocco have also had many reasons to work together strategically in the past. But this latest announcement brings the relationship into the open to the betterment of both countries.

“The ultimate peace deal will be between the Israelis and the Palestinians,” Dr Rubenstein concluded. “Like the Emiratis, Bahrainis, Sudanese and now Moroccans have done already, it is time for the Palestinians to sit down at the negotiating table and continue working towards a sustainable peace with Israel.”

Web Cover (1)

How has Israel fared in 2020? 

December 11, 2020
Monash

AIJAC statement on satisfactory outcome of Monash Health investigation into racist remarks

December 10, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 12 09 At 9.12.28 Am

Israel’s Looming Election: Implications at Home and Abroad – Haviv Rettig Gur

December 9, 2020
Liberal Senator Eric Abetz moved the motion on behalf of 23 other Senators.

AIJAC statement on Senate motion on Yitzhak Rabin

December 4, 2020
The funeral of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in Teheran (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

How Biden (and Australia) should pressure Iran

December 3, 2020
