AIJAC welcomes Israel-Morocco normalisation

Israel’s dream of living in true harmony with its neighbours is a step closer to reality after Morocco agreed to establish full diplomatic relations with the Jewish state.

The deal is the fourth this year, after the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan, and the sixth Arab nation with which Israel will have a full and peaceful relationship.

“This year has been a challenging year for so many reasons, but 2020 can be fondly remembered as a time of unprecedented peace making for the state of Israel,” Dr Colin Rubenstein, executive director of the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC), said.

“The cultural ties between Israel and Morocco are already strong, with so many Jewish people claiming Moroccan ancestry. Israel and Morocco have also had many reasons to work together strategically in the past. But this latest announcement brings the relationship into the open to the betterment of both countries.

“The ultimate peace deal will be between the Israelis and the Palestinians,” Dr Rubenstein concluded. “Like the Emiratis, Bahrainis, Sudanese and now Moroccans have done already, it is time for the Palestinians to sit down at the negotiating table and continue working towards a sustainable peace with Israel.”