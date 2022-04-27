MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC welcomes Glen Eira’s adoption of the IHRA definition of antisemitism

Apr 27, 2022 | Colin Rubenstein

AIJAC is very pleased that Glen Eira Council has taken this important step, and congratulates the councillors, especially Cr Margaret Esakoff, for her initiative in bringing this most significant matter to the Council. The IHRA definition is a very constructive tool in the ongoing battle against antisemitism. We hope other Councils and institutions follow Glen Eira’s moral and principled leadership in adopting this very widely accepted definition.

 

