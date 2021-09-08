MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC urges compliance with all COVID-19 guidelines

Sep 8, 2021 | AIJAC staff

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) urges the entire Australian Jewish community to continue abiding by all public health guidelines.

The news over Rosh Hashana (Jewish New Year) that a tiny fraction of Melbourne’s Jewish community participated in illegal gatherings, and allegedly obstructed the police and assaulted a member of the media, is a source of great distress.

“Jewish Australian have overwhelmingly been following COVID-19 public health requirements,” AIJAC executive director Dr Colin Rubenstein said.

“Those who breach the public health regulations represent a tiny minority and they have no support outside their own tiny enclaves.”

“Obedience to the law of the country in which any community of Jews lives is a religiously mandated obligation for them and disobedience a transgression against Jewish, as well as civil, law.

“While this was the second year in Melbourne that Rosh Hashana coincided with a lockdown, the overwhelming majority of Jewish Australians marked Rosh Hashana in a COVID-safe way, within their households.”

“AIJAC continues to support legitimate, lawful public health regulations being applied equally and equitably to all communities and areas.”

