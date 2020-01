We are sure that, like us, you are horrified and saddened by the impact of the bushfires raging across Australia.

AIJAC encourages contributions to bushfire relief, and endorses the Victorian Jewish Bushfire Relief Appeal as well as the National Jewish Communal Bushfire Appeal 2020 campaign in New South Wales. The links for donations and information about both campaigns can be found below:

For VIC: https://www.charidy.com/bushfireappeal

For NSW: https://www.givenow.com.au/standup-bushfire-appeal