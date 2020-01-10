AIJAC welcomes reports Leifer found fit to face an extradition hearing

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) today welcomed reports that a panel of court-appointed mental health professionals has determined that Malka Leifer is psychologically fit to face an extradition hearing after countless delays and alleged ministerial interference.

Leifer is facing 74 charges of child sexual abuse in Victoria dating from her time as principal of Adass Israel School in Melbourne. The findings of the panel are due to be formally handed to an Israeli court next Tuesday, Israel time.

AIJAC Executive Director Dr. Colin Rubenstein said, “Reports about the panel’s finding on Leifer suggest we may at last be seeing a light at the end of the tunnel in the process of seeking justice for Leifer’s victims. While we are mindful that the Court has not yet made its ruling, and further delays remain possible, any step that brings Leifer closer to facing a court in Melbourne to answer for her alleged crimes is most welcome. Both the survivors and the Australian community at large have already waited far too long to see Leifer extradited and brought to justice.”

For additional information, contact AIJAC on (03)-9681-6660.