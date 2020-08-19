Mapping Hezbollah’s worldwide activities – Matthew Levitt

Counter-terrorism expert Dr Matthew Levitt addressed an AIJAC Live Online gathering direct from Washington DC on 19 August 2020.

Dr Levitt is the Fromer-Wexler Fellow at The Washington Institute and director of its Jeanette and Eli Reinhard Program on Counterterrorism and Intelligence. From 2005 to early 2007, he served as deputy assistant secretary for intelligence and analysis at the U.S. Department of the Treasury. In 2008-2009, he served as a State Department counterterrorism advisor.

Dr Levitt has also previously worked as a counterterrorism intelligence analyst at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), where he provided tactical and strategic analytical support for counterterrorism operations, focusing on fundraising and logistical support networks for Middle Eastern terrorist groups.

Dr Levitt has written extensively on terrorism, countering violent extremism, illicit finance and sanctions, the Middle East, and Arab-Israeli peace negotiations, with articles appearing in peer-reviewed journals, policy magazines, and published widely in the press. He is also a frequent guest on the national and international media, and the author of several books and monographs, including Hamas: Politics, Charity and Terrorism in the Service of Jihad. Negotiating Under Fire: Preserving Peace Talks in the Face of Terror Attacks and Hezbollah: The Global Footprint of Lebanon’s Party of God.