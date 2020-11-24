VIDEOS

The Biden Administration and the Challenge of a Rogue Iran – Mark Dubowitz

Nov 24, 2020

Mark Dubowitz is the chief executive of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), a Washington DC-based nonpartisan policy institute. He addressed an AIJAC Live Online webinar on 24 November 2020.

Mark is an expert on Iran’s nuclear program and global threat network, and is widely recognised as one of the key influencers in shaping policies to counter the threats from the Iranian regime. He also contributes to FDD’s China Program drawing on his academic background in China studies and his private sector work in the Indo-Pacific.

Mark has advised the Bush, Obama and Trump administrations and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and testified more than 20 times before the US Congress and foreign legislatures. He is the author or co-author of dozens of studies on economic sanctions and Iran’s nuclear program and is widely published and cited in US and international media.

FILE PHOTO: Democratic U.S. Presidential Candidate And Former Vice President Joe Biden Speaks About The COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic At An Event In Wilmington

Biden: His time

November 24, 2020
2577033833

Editorial: A Time of Transition

November 24, 2020
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meeting with Israeli PM Binyamin Netanyahu in Israel. Photo: US State Department/flickr

Australia should consider declaring BDS antisemitic

November 20, 2020
50551623937 21cf0b82f9 K

Interview: AIJAC’s Ahron Shapiro with SBS Radio’s Nitza Lowenstein on what a Biden Administration may mean for Israel, Iran and the Peace Process

November 16, 2020
Credit: massmatt/Flickr

Bipartisan support for Israel clear winner in 2020 US election 

November 13, 2020
