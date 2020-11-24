The Biden Administration and the Challenge of a Rogue Iran – Mark Dubowitz

Mark Dubowitz is the chief executive of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), a Washington DC-based nonpartisan policy institute. He addressed an AIJAC Live Online webinar on 24 November 2020.

Mark is an expert on Iran’s nuclear program and global threat network, and is widely recognised as one of the key influencers in shaping policies to counter the threats from the Iranian regime. He also contributes to FDD’s China Program drawing on his academic background in China studies and his private sector work in the Indo-Pacific.

Mark has advised the Bush, Obama and Trump administrations and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and testified more than 20 times before the US Congress and foreign legislatures. He is the author or co-author of dozens of studies on economic sanctions and Iran’s nuclear program and is widely published and cited in US and international media.