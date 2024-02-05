IN THE MEDIA
“The police statement does not make the event that occurred on that evening any better” – Joel Burnie on Sky News
Feb 5, 2024
AIJAC Executive Manager Joel Burnie discussed the police investigation into the chanting at the infamous pro-Palestinian protest at the Sydney Opera House with Kieran Gilbert on Sky News Australia, 2 February 2024.
