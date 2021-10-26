VIDEOS

Iran: Is There a Plan B? – Behnam Ben Taleblu

Oct 26, 2021

Behnam Ben Taleblu is a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) where he focuses on Iranian security and political issues. He joined an AIJAC Live Online webinar on 26 October 2021.

Behnam previously served as a research fellow and senior Iran analyst at FDD. Prior to his time at FDD, Behnam worked on non-proliferation issues at an arms control think-tank in Washington. Leveraging his subject-matter expertise and native Farsi language skills, Behnam has closely tracked a wide range of Iran-related topics including: nuclear non-proliferation, ballistic missiles, sanctions, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the foreign and security policy of the Islamic Republic, and internal Iranian politics. Frequently called upon to brief journalists, congressional staff, and other Washington audiences, he has also testified before the U.S. Congress and Canadian Parliament.

Behnam’s analysis has been quoted in The Washington PostThe Wall Street JournalReutersFox NewsThe Associated Press, and Agence France-Presse, among others. Additionally, he has contributed to or co-authored articles for Foreign AffairsForeign PolicyFox NewsThe HillWar on the RocksThe National Interest, and U.S. News & World Report. Behnam has appeared on a variety of broadcast programs, including BBC NewsFox NewsCBS InteractiveC-SPAN, and Defense News. He earned his MA in International Relations from The University of Chicago, and his BA in International Affairs and Middle East Studies from George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs.

The IDF is moving to quickly outfit all its combat troops with hi-tech gear that previously only went to special forces (Credit: IDF/Flickr)

Essay: Future Wars

October 27, 2021
Eddie Marsan in the new BBC series “Ridley Road” (Source: BBC)

Scribblings: Lessons from a non-Jewish victim of antisemitism

October 27, 2021
Iran’s morality police – harassing women over their mandatory hijabs, and bursting into parties to stop co-ed mingling (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Media and the Truth About Iran

October 27, 2021
(Credit: Shutterstock)

Noted and Quoted – November 2021

October 27, 2021
Hanif Bismi (YouTube Screenshot)

More pro-Iranian conspiracy theories out of Sydney

October 27, 2021
