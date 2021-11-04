Morocco, Israel and the Jewish World: A New Era of Relations

Ambassador Karim Medrek, a career diplomat, was nominated Ambassador of His Majesty the King in Australia, New Zealand and to several Pacific States. He joined AIJAC Live Online on November 5 2021.

Prior to this nomination Ambassador Medrek had been Director/First Assistant Secretary in charge of Communication, Public Diplomacy and Non-State Actors within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation headquarters since 24 March 2009.

Ambassador Medrek began his career at the United Nations and International Organizations Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation – Rabat, Morocco, before being posted to the Moroccan Embassy in London in September 1991, to oversee International Organizations.

In August 2000, Ambassador Medrek joined the Permanent Mission of Morocco to the United Nations (UN) in New York as Counsellor in charge of the Committee on Legal Affairs. During his stay in New York, Ambassador Medrek also assumed Vice-Chairmanship of the Ad Hoc Committee on Jurisdictional Immunities of States and their Property from February 2001 through February 2004. In the same vein, Ambassador Medrek was elected, in October 2003, Rapporteur of the UN Legal Committee, then Chairman of the Committee on the Charter of the United Nations and on the Strengthening of the Role of the Organization in February 2008.