VIDEOS

The 2001 World Conference Against Racism & the Challenge of Antisemitism Today – Prof. Irwin Cotler & Dr. Karen Mock

Oct 6, 2021

Distinguished Canadian voices for human rights and against racism Prof. Irwin Cotler and Dr. Karen Mock addressed the ongoing international challenge of antisemitism for an AIJAC Live Online event on 6 October 2021.

 

Prof. Irwin Cotler is the International Chair of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights, an Emeritus Professor of Law at McGill University, former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and longtime Member of Parliament, and an international human rights lawyer. A constitutional and comparative law scholar, Professor Cotler is the author of numerous publications and seminal legal articles and has written upon and intervened in landmark Charter of Rights cases in the areas of free speech, freedom of religion, minority rights, peace law and war crimes justice.

A leading Parliamentarian on the global stage, Prof. Cotler has been Chair of the Inter-Parliamentary Group for Human Rights in Iran; Chair of the Inter-Parliamentary Group of Justice for Sergei Magnitsky; Chair of the All-Party Save Darfur Parliamentary Coalition; Chair, Canadian section, of the Parliamentarians for Global Action and Member of its international council.

Dr. Karen Mock is an educational psychologist, teacher educator and equity/diversity facilitator. She is former Executive Director of the League for Human Rights of B’nai Brith Canada and of the Canadian Race Relations Foundation. Considered a pioneer in the field, she developed and taught the first course in Canada on Multicultural/Anti-Racist Teacher Education. She has been qualified by the Canadian courts and tribunals as an expert on human rights, discrimination, racism, antisemitism, hate crime and hate group activity.

Dr. Mock is currently President of JSpaceCanada, raising the progressive Jewish voice. Well known for her interfaith and intercultural work, she remains an active founding member of the Anti-racism Multicultural Education Network of Ontario, the Canadian Association of Jews and Muslims, the Canadian Arab Jewish Leadership Dialogue and the Enhancing Social Justice Education project. She was the founder and co-chair of the International Jewish Caucus for the lead-up to and participation in the UN World Conference Against Racism, and was on the official Canadian delegation in Durban, South Africa in 2001.

Tags: , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Screen Shot 2021 09 14 At 11.09.36 Am

One Year of the Abraham Accords: Their Impact and Future – Tal Becker

Sep 27, 2021 | Featured, Video
Screen Shot 2021 08 30 At 10.24.30 Pm

Australia’s Performance in a Challenging and Changing World – Alexander Downer

Aug 31, 2021 | Featured, Video
Screen Shot 2021 08 20 At 2.11.00 Pm

Implications of the Afghanistan Disaster – Michael Rubin

Aug 20, 2021 | Featured, Video
Screen Shot 2021 08 06 At 4.37.10 Pm

Gaza, COVID and Iran: The Key Challenges for Israel’s New Government – Ehud Yaari

Aug 6, 2021 | Featured, Video
Drscr

Antisemitism in 2021 – Dave Rich

Jul 27, 2021 | Featured, Video
Screen Shot 2021 07 16 At 10.33.26 Am

Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah: The growing drone and rocket threats to Israel – Dr Seth Frantzman

Jul 16, 2021 | Featured, Video

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

Dateline Jerusalem

Lyons’ blatant twisting of an email demonstrates the shallowness and unprofessionalism of his latest monograph

October 7, 2021
(Photo: Isranet)

Hamas must be proscribed in its entirety

October 7, 2021
Image: Ri Butov/Pixabay

AIJAC statement: John Lyons’ “Dateline Jerusalem: Journalism’s toughest assignment”

October 5, 2021

The Raisi Government and Iran’s internal crises

October 2, 2021
From left: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Three UN General Assembly Speeches – Iran, the PA and Israel

October 1, 2021
Dateline Jerusalem

Lyons’ blatant twisting of an email demonstrates the shallowness and unprofessionalism of his latest monograph

October 7, 2021
(Photo: Isranet)

Hamas must be proscribed in its entirety

October 7, 2021
Image: Ri Butov/Pixabay

AIJAC statement: John Lyons’ “Dateline Jerusalem: Journalism’s toughest assignment”

October 5, 2021

The Raisi Government and Iran’s internal crises

October 2, 2021
From left: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Three UN General Assembly Speeches – Iran, the PA and Israel

October 1, 2021

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia Benjamin Netanyahu China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Fatah Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes Immigration/ Multiculturalism Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Singapore Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE United Kingdom United Nations United States