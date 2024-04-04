IN THE MEDIA

“Full responsibility and accountability… but this incident does have certain context to it” – Joel Burnie on Sky News

Apr 5, 2024

AIJAC executive manager Joel Burnie discussed the Gaza war and the tragic killing of foreign aid workers with Kieran Gilbert on @SkyNewsAust, 4 April 2024.

