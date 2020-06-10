David Harris: A conversation on defending Israel and fighting racism
David Harris is the Executive Director of the American Jewish Committee (AJC) – a proud partner organisation of AIJAC – and has led AJC since 1990. He spoke to an AIJAC webinar direct from New York City on 10 June 2020.
Harris has been outspoken on a range of issues, including antisemitism. In recent weeks he has led the AJC’s strong condemnation of racism and violence in the United States. During his career, he has received many awards for his defence of human rights and the advancement of Jewish people.