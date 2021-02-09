VIDEOS
The View from Israel: COVID, Elections & the Biden Administration – Einat Wilf
Feb 10, 2021
Dr. Einat Wilf is a former Knesset Member for Labour and the co-author of “The War of Return: How Western Indulgence of the Palestinian Dream Has Obstructed the Path to Peace”. She joined an AIJAC Live Online webinar on 9 February 2021.
