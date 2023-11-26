MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC statement on release of hostages by Hamas

Nov 26, 2023 | AIJAC staff

The 13 hostages freed on Friday evening
The 13 hostages freed on Friday evening

Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein said:

“I admit to mixed feelings about the release of hostages: on one hand, I was elated to see the release of the young children, mums and the elderly, but on the other, I felt sadness when I thought of the other hostages who are still being held.

“Yes, we welcome their release, but we cannot celebrate until all the hostages are freed – and the genocidal movement Hamas has been removed from Gaza.

“We know the effort to remove Hamas is far from complete and we acknowledge remarks from Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant who said that the intense fighting in Gaza could take at least two more months.

“However, the Australian Jewish community is firm in its support of Israel and its aim to dismantle Hamas so that the terrorist organisation cannot launch further attacks on Israel and its citizens.

“The Australian Jewish community also greatly appreciates the support of State and Federal Australian leaders and the wider community in these difficult times – especially in light of growing and very disturbing antisemitism here and around the world.

“Finally, we continue to pray for the remaining hostages and their families and friends as well as those grieving the more than 1200 slaughtered by Hamas on October 7 and the 70 soldiers killed in fighting since the terrorist attacks.”

Tags: , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


City,Of,Melbourne,,Vic/australia June,10th,2018:,Logo,Of,Department,Of

AIJAC response to visa announcement

Nov 22, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases
NSW Premier Chris Minns (source: Shutterstock)

AIJAC welcomes Prosecution of threats and incitement to violence bill in NSW

Nov 21, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases
Australian FM Senator Penny Wong announced new sanctions against individuals associated with Hamas on Nov. 18 (Image: Facebook)

AIJAC welcomes sanctions move on Hamas supporters – described as a “step in the right direction”

Nov 18, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases
Palestinian Islamic Jihad fighters on parade in Gaza (Image: Shutterstock)

AIJAC calls on Australia to join its allies – the US and UK – in imposing sanctions on Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad

Nov 15, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases
Canberra,,Australia, ,Sep,13,,2022:,The,Prime,Minister,Anthony

AIJAC’s response to PM Albanese’s comments regarding the Gaza situation in Question Time  

Nov 14, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases
A Screenshot from Senator Wong's controversial Statement on ABC-TV's "The Insiders" on Nonv. 12, 2023, as republished on her feed on X (formerly Twitter)

AIJAC disappointed by FM Penny Wong’s comments regarding a Gaza ceasefire

Nov 12, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

What is behind the global campaign to tear down posters of kidnapped Israelis? (Image: X/Twitter)

The Last Word: Why they tear down hostage posters

November 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 24 At 2.46.31 Pm

Hostage release and humanitarian pause – Ran Porat on ABC News Radio

November 24, 2023
Palestinian solidarity rally in Sydney, October 2023 (Image: Shutterstock)

Surveying the hate at one pro-Palestinian rally

November 24, 2023
Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim signals his Palestinian solidarity with the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisation (MAPIM) (Image: Facebook/ Bernama)

Asia Watch: Collateral damage

November 24, 2023
Former CNN photographer Hasan Eslaiah with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar (Image: X/Twitter)

Journalists without boundaries

November 24, 2023
What is behind the global campaign to tear down posters of kidnapped Israelis? (Image: X/Twitter)

The Last Word: Why they tear down hostage posters

November 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 24 At 2.46.31 Pm

Hostage release and humanitarian pause – Ran Porat on ABC News Radio

November 24, 2023
Palestinian solidarity rally in Sydney, October 2023 (Image: Shutterstock)

Surveying the hate at one pro-Palestinian rally

November 24, 2023
Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim signals his Palestinian solidarity with the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisation (MAPIM) (Image: Facebook/ Bernama)

Asia Watch: Collateral damage

November 24, 2023
Former CNN photographer Hasan Eslaiah with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar (Image: X/Twitter)

Journalists without boundaries

November 24, 2023

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinian Authority Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Kingdom United Nations United States