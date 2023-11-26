AIJAC statement on release of hostages by Hamas

Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein said:

“I admit to mixed feelings about the release of hostages: on one hand, I was elated to see the release of the young children, mums and the elderly, but on the other, I felt sadness when I thought of the other hostages who are still being held.

“Yes, we welcome their release, but we cannot celebrate until all the hostages are freed – and the genocidal movement Hamas has been removed from Gaza.

“We know the effort to remove Hamas is far from complete and we acknowledge remarks from Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant who said that the intense fighting in Gaza could take at least two more months.

“However, the Australian Jewish community is firm in its support of Israel and its aim to dismantle Hamas so that the terrorist organisation cannot launch further attacks on Israel and its citizens.

“The Australian Jewish community also greatly appreciates the support of State and Federal Australian leaders and the wider community in these difficult times – especially in light of growing and very disturbing antisemitism here and around the world.

“Finally, we continue to pray for the remaining hostages and their families and friends as well as those grieving the more than 1200 slaughtered by Hamas on October 7 and the 70 soldiers killed in fighting since the terrorist attacks.”