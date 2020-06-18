Emily Schrader: Social media is a hotbed of antisemitism – what can we do about it?
Digital marketing and social media expert Emily Schrader spoke direct from Israel to an AIJAC webinar on 18 June 2020.
With over a decade of experience working with the Israeli government, the Israel Defence Forces, numerous NGOs and political candidates, specialising in political marketing, Emily is a Jerusalem Post columnist and the CEO of Social Lite Creative, a digital marketing and consulting firm in Tel Aviv.
Emily also led social media for StandWithUs, a global leader in Jewish advocacy, and built a team from scratch that created content in 18 languages, reached over 105 million people in one week alone, and ran repeated global campaigns. She advised the Knesset on the dangers of antisemitism and terrorist activity on social media at the height of the 2016 “Stabbing Intifada” when social media activity spurred hundreds of terrorist attacks against Israeli citizens.