The Middle East: Meltdowns and Mayhem – Dr Jonathan Spyer

An outstanding writer, first-class analyst and groundbreaking journalist, Dr Jonathan Spyer spoke direct from Israel to an AIJAC webinar on 6 July 2020.

Focusing upon the Levant and Middle East strategic affairs, Dr Spyer is a Research Fellow at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategic Studies (JISS), a Fellow at the Middle East Forum and a freelance security analyst and correspondent at IHS Janes.

Dr Spyer is the Executive Director of the Middle East Center for Reporting and Analysis (MECRA) and the author of Days of the Fall: A Reporter’s Journey in the Syria and Iraq Wars (Routledge, 2017) – an account of his field reporting in Syria and Iraq, and The Transforming Fire: the Rise of the Israel-Islamist Conflict, (Continuum, 2010).