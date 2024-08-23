VIDEOS
Behnam Ben Taleblu, Senior Iran Analyst in conversation with AIJAC’s Joel Burnie
Aug 23, 2024
Behnam Ben Taleblu is a Senior Fellow at the Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) where he focuses on Iranian security and political issues. Behnam previously served as a research fellow and senior Iran analyst at FDD. Prior to his time at FDD, Behnam worked on non-proliferation issues at an arms control think-tank in Washington.
