Australians have had a ‘gutful’ of anti-Israel protests: Joel Burnie on Sky News

AIJAC Executive Manager Joel Burnie discusses the persistent protesting by pro-Palestinians worldwide amid a strong showing of support for Palestine outside of the Democratic National Convention.

“We’re ten months after the horrific events of October 7th, and continuously, we’re seeing in Western democratic societies and countries, including our own here in Australia, have been subjected to immense disruption and protests,” Mr Burnie told Sky News host Gabriella Power.

“From a very vicious, very well organised, very well-funded, and highly coordinated protest movement where unfortunately, after so long, I’m at a loss to know exactly what their demands are.

“I think that Australians have had a gutful of this type of behaviour.”