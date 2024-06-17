Submission to the Senate Legal and Constitutional Affairs Committee inquiry into right wing extremist movements in Australia

AIJAC urges the Committee to peruse both submissions for a detailed analysis of NRVE movements and the nature of the threat to Australia.

Not only is the term “right wing extremist” no longer considered appropriate by the professionals charged with monitoring extremism, but it is also unclear why this inquiry would want to retain such a narrow scope. Is there a change in the overall political or security situation that warranted an inquiry solely into “right wing extremist movements in Australia” that did not explicitly include other IMVE and RMVE extremist movements, including, for instance, the far more dangerous Islamist ones. AIJAC is not aware of any evidence of any increased security threat from NRVE movements that would explain the timing and substance of this inquiry.

This is not to say NRVE is not an ongoing threat to Australian society in general and the Australian Jewish community more specifically. AIJAC is very proud of our long-history of ground-breaking work exposing the tactics, ideology, beliefs and association of groups that would previously have been termed “right-wing extremist” – including the League of Rights, the Citizens Electoral Council, National Action, Holocaust deniers, “Christian Identity” groups, the Russian Imperial Movement (RIM) and elements of the One Nation party.

We also take pride in our public policy advocacy seeking to improve legal protections against NRVE groups – such as our efforts to encourage state and federal bans on fascist symbols such as Swastikas and Nazi salutes.

Yet despite this, AIJAC is concerned the sole focus on “right-wing” extremism in this inquiry obscures more than it enlightens regarding the problems created by NRVE, given the links, imitation, affinities and similarities that unite NRVE groups with the wider spectrum of IMVE.

In particular, we would call the committee’s attention to the fact that the entire spectrum of IMVE and RMVE intersect around antisemitism. A still-unreleased, informal AIJAC study of social media has demonstrated how extremist rhetoric, imagery and activity have become so indistinguishable that it is often difficult to know whether a neo-Nazi, a far-left activist or an Islamist extremist is responsible for some of the quotes proliferating on various social media platforms targeting Jews over the past year.

We thus find it concerning that this very narrowly-focused inquiry was announced shortly after Hamas’ invasion of Israel on October 7, 2023 – yet the consequent outbreak of antisemitism in Australia and the threat it poses to the security and well-being of Jews as well as to Australian multiculturalism overall was not explicitly included in the Terms of Reference.

Today widespread vandalism, intimidation and hateful, incendiary and even racist rhetoric under the guise of pro-Palestinian activism is arguably the foremost IMVE concern in Australia, as both the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader appropriately highlighted on June 5.