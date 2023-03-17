IN THE MEDIA

Letter: Religious bigotry, and racism, have no legitimacy in public discourse

Mar 17, 2023 | Jeremy Jones

Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

AIJAC’s Jeremy Jones submitted the following letter to the Daily Telegraph. The paper published an edited version of the letter today, March 17. It appears below.

The attempt to create and exploit anti-Muslim prejudice to undermine Tina Ayyad’s campaign for Holsworthy (reported in the Daily Telegraph, 16 March) should be condemned unambiguously and universally.

Religious bigotry, and racism, have no legitimacy in public discourse and Australia is diminished if we ever allow them to pass without strong condemnation.

I trust the voters of Holsworthy will decide on their representative by assessing the policies of the Party or individual and on qualities such as service to the community, and not in response to hate-mongering.

The fact that the person or persons spreading fear and hate chose not to sign the material indicates they must have known that their behaviour would bring them contempt.

I look forward to their identities being uncovered and them facing consequences for attempts at undermining this nation’s values

Jeremy Jones AM
Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council

Tags: ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Ehud Yaari

Ehud Ya’ari on ABC Radio National: Israel’s judicial reforms controversy, and increasing West Bank violence

Mar 13, 2023 | Featured, Fresh AIR, In the media
Image: Shutterstock

Letter: Calling out racism

Mar 10, 2023 | In the media
Image: Adelaide Festival

The excuses of Adelaide Writers’ Week defenders hide an ugly truth

Mar 10, 2023 | Featured, In the media
Screen Shot 2023 03 03 At 12.48.19 Pm

Israel, Middle East update and analysis – Ehud Yaari on Sky News

Mar 3, 2023 | Featured, In the media, Video
(Image: Shutterstock)

Israel is facing twin existential crises – what is Benjamin Netanyahu doing to solve them?

Mar 2, 2023 | Featured, In the media
(source: Flickr/UN Photo/Cia Pak)

Palestine cannot achieve its aims without truly committing to peace alongside Israel

Mar 1, 2023 | Featured, In the media

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

Credit: Shutterstock

IAEA reports show Iran has almost reached nuclear weapons capabilities

March 15, 2023
Ehud Yaari

Ehud Ya’ari on ABC Radio National: Israel’s judicial reforms controversy, and increasing West Bank violence

March 13, 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Letter: Calling out racism

March 10, 2023
Image: Adelaide Festival

The excuses of Adelaide Writers’ Week defenders hide an ugly truth

March 10, 2023
Screenshot of John Menadue's blog

Why Russia apologists are often also the main pushers of anti-Israeli BDS

March 9, 2023
Credit: Shutterstock

IAEA reports show Iran has almost reached nuclear weapons capabilities

March 15, 2023
Ehud Yaari

Ehud Ya’ari on ABC Radio National: Israel’s judicial reforms controversy, and increasing West Bank violence

March 13, 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Letter: Calling out racism

March 10, 2023
Image: Adelaide Festival

The excuses of Adelaide Writers’ Week defenders hide an ugly truth

March 10, 2023
Screenshot of John Menadue's blog

Why Russia apologists are often also the main pushers of anti-Israeli BDS

March 9, 2023

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Fatah Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Kingdom United Nations United States