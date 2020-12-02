IN THE MEDIA

How Biden (and Australia) should pressure Iran

Dec 3, 2020 | Jamie Hyams

The funeral of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in Teheran (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
The funeral of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in Teheran (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

 

An edited version of this article was published in the Daily Telegraph, Dec. 3, 2020

 

The freeing of Kylie Moore-Gilbert, the Australian academic imprisoned in Iran on trumped-up espionage charges, and the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of Iran’s nuclear program, have seen Iran highlighted in our news recently. They have also demonstrated yet again the true nature of Iran’s Islamist regime.

Dr Moore-Gilbert was effectively a hostage, and was exchanged for three Iranian terrorists arrested in Bangkok in 2012 for an attempted attack on Israeli diplomats there. The regime in fact regularly uses hostage-taking as an instrument of foreign policy, and many other hapless foreign visitors have found themselves held in Iran on obviously trumped-up charges.

The fact that Iranian agents were in Bangkok to carry out a terrorist act is also far from unusual. The regime has a track record of using its agents and terror proxies to carry out assassinations and bomb attacks across Asia, Europe and the Americas, targeting exiled dissidents, diplomats, US military bases, and Jewish community facilities and other civilian sites.

Targets have included the Saudi Ambassador to the US, the Israeli embassy and Jewish community centre in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which between them killed 115 people in 1992 and 1994, and US bases in Lebanon in 1983 and Saudi Arabia in 1996, killing 260.

Fakhrizadeh, widely described as a scientist, was also a Brigadier-General in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The IRGC is not only the main instrument of hardline control and repression within Iran, but is also charged with spreading the revolution. It does so largely by organising, funding and controlling various proxy terror groups and militias across the Middle East, and even further afield.

These include Hezbollah, which has well over 100,000 missiles pointed at Israel, and has reduced Lebanon, which it controls, to a failed state with insurmountable debts. The IRGC also played a lead role in fighting for Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad in that country’s brutal civil war; arming the Houthis, which overthrew the Yemen government and have now embroiled the country in a devastating civil war; and arming and funding Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), which regularly fire rockets into Israel from Gaza, while Hamas, which rules Gaza, has initiated three costly major skirmishes with Israel. Furthermore, the IRGC runs various militia groups in Iraq, which prevent the legitimate government exercising control there.

The IRGC also controls Iran’s nuclear weapons program, so basically, Fahkrizadeh was a senior officer in a terrorist military organisation more powerful than Iran’s army, leading an illegal nuclear weapons program.

Also shedding light on the nature of Iran’s regime was the August killing in Teheran of al-Qaeda second in command Abu Muhammad al-Masri, reportedly by Israeli agents. It might be expected that Shi’ite fundamentalist Iran and Sunni fundamentalist al-Qaeda would be bitter enemies, but from all reports al-Masri was part of a major al-Qaeda operational hub in Teheran, planning attacks on Western targets with Iran’s aid.

So, while the nature of Iran’s regime and the need to prevent it acquiring nuclear weapons are clear, what to do about it has been anything but straightforward.

The 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal was an attempt to deal with the problem using diplomacy. In exchange for Iran temporarily shutting down parts of its nuclear program and scaling back others, sanctions against Iran were eased, freeing up billions of dollars the regime could use to hopefully improve the lives of its citizens. The theory was that Iran would then behave like a more responsible nation.

Unfortunately, the JCPOA had many fatal flaws. There are various sunset provisions, which mean crucial prohibitions against various activities, such as enriching uranium to military-grade levels, simply run out. In the meantime, loopholes in the inspection regime allowed Iran to quietly continue its nuclear weapons program – and to develop nuclear-capable missiles, a crucial issue the JCPOA ignored completely.

It also did nothing to address Iran’s rogue state behaviour, and in fact, the billions of dollars freed up by the deal supercharged these activities, rather than making Iran more responsible. Teheran’s terror proxies are now far better armed and resourced.

Due to these profound flaws, US President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the deal, instead imposing a very effective maximum pressure campaign of sanctions, which has been putting immense pressure on the regime, while also forcing it to restrict funding to its rogue activities.

So what should happen now? Given his determination to re-enter the JCPOA, US President-elect Joe Biden should at least use the pressure of the current US sanctions as leverage to negotiate a far better deal that closes the loopholes, addresses all of Iran’s rogue behaviour and prohibits Teheran from ever obtaining nuclear weapons. He should be supported in this by JCPOA co-signatories the UK, France and Germany, and the rest of the Western world, including Australia.

It must be made absolutely clear to Iran that the international community will no longer tolerate its exporting of terrorism, its destabilising of its neighbours, its clandestine nuclear weapons program and the rest of its unacceptable rogue behaviour.

Jamie Hyams is a Senior Policy Analyst at the Australia/ Israel & Jewish Affairs Council.

Tags: , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Image: Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images.

War between Armenia and Azerbaijan highlights Turkey–Israel tensions

Nov 26, 2020 | Featured, In the media
50551623937 21cf0b82f9 K

Interview: AIJAC’s Ahron Shapiro with SBS Radio’s Nitza Lowenstein on what a Biden Administration may mean for Israel, Iran and the Peace Process

Nov 16, 2020 | Featured, In the media
Senator Malcolm Roberts holds a copy of Agenda 21.

QAnon is more than a conspiracy

Oct 19, 2020 | Featured, In the media
Quiz IsraelPalestine New

Israel in the Media: AIJAC’s Tzvi Fleischer speaks to J-AIR radio

Oct 13, 2020 | In the media

A media relationship that must end

Oct 8, 2020 | Featured, In the media
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi speaking at a virtual extraordinary Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting on September 30. (Courtesy of Indonesian Foreign Ministry)

Indonesia, the Palestinians and the new Middle East

Oct 5, 2020 | Featured, In the media

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

Screen Shot 2020 12 03 At 9.29.51 Am

Following the Money Trail: Insight into the Funding of Terrorism and Antisemitism – Olga Deutsch

December 3, 2020
It was inevitable that Donald Trump’s failure to win a second term would see the commentariat hypothesising about what a Biden-Harris administration might mean for the Middle East

Media Microscope: A Cuppa Joe

December 2, 2020
Abbas and Arafat have left a legacy of authoritarianism and corruption

Biblio File: A Failure of Leadership

December 2, 2020
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh speaks during a press conference at the Foreign Press Association in the West Bank city of Ramallah, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (Abbas Momani/Pool Photo via AP)

The Misdirections of Palestinian PM Mohammed Shtayyeh

December 2, 2020
The ABC website featured a one-sided, propagandistic Reuters story on Israel’s removal of a group of Bedouin, who had been illegally squatting in tents and shanties for the past few years on public West Bank land

Noted and Quoted – December 2020

December 1, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 12 03 At 9.29.51 Am

Following the Money Trail: Insight into the Funding of Terrorism and Antisemitism – Olga Deutsch

December 3, 2020
It was inevitable that Donald Trump’s failure to win a second term would see the commentariat hypothesising about what a Biden-Harris administration might mean for the Middle East

Media Microscope: A Cuppa Joe

December 2, 2020
Abbas and Arafat have left a legacy of authoritarianism and corruption

Biblio File: A Failure of Leadership

December 2, 2020
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh speaks during a press conference at the Foreign Press Association in the West Bank city of Ramallah, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (Abbas Momani/Pool Photo via AP)

The Misdirections of Palestinian PM Mohammed Shtayyeh

December 2, 2020
The ABC website featured a one-sided, propagandistic Reuters story on Israel’s removal of a group of Bedouin, who had been illegally squatting in tents and shanties for the past few years on public West Bank land

Noted and Quoted – December 2020

December 1, 2020

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Africa Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia Benjamin Netanyahu China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Fatah Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes Immigration/ Multiculturalism Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Singapore Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE United Kingdom United Nations United States