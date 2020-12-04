MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC statement on Senate motion on Yitzhak Rabin

Dec 4, 2020 | AIJAC staff

Liberal Senator Eric Abetz moved the motion on behalf of 23 other Senators.
Liberal Senator Eric Abetz moved the motion on behalf of 23 other Senators.

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) thanks the 24 Australian senators from across the political spectrum who acknowledged and paid tribute to former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, 25 years after his assassination. 

The memorial, moved in the Senate by Liberal Senator Eric Abetz, recognised Rabin’s commitment to the Oslo peace process, which sought to create a safe and sovereign Jewish state alongside a safe and sovereign Palestinian state. 

“Twenty-four Australian senators from across the party spectrum and across the country acknowledged the contribution of Nobel Peace Prize winner Yitzhak Rabin,” Dr Colin Rubenstein, AIJAC executive director said. 

“The Senate’s solemn motion to honour a man of peace, and to reaffirm Australia’s bipartisan commitment to a two-state outcome in Israel and the Palestinian Territories, is a credit to Australia’s Parliament.” 

“Unfortunately, the occasion was soured by the insistence, once again, by the Greens to criticise Israel at every opportunity. While the Greens’ policy platform states the party supports a two-state outcome for Israel and the Palestinians, Victorian Senator Janet Rice’s inappropriate contribution certainly cast doubt on this policy position.” 

“Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Labor Foreign Spokesperson Penny Wong correctly and immediately pointed out the Greens’ hypocrisy in the Senate chamber.” 

 

Full text of motion

 

Senator ABETZ (Tasmania) (12:00): Before moving general business notice of motion No. 898 can I recognise the presence of Mr Gerstenfeld from the Embassy of Israel in the gallery. I, and also on behalf of Senators Kitching, Molan, Wong, Rennick, McLachlan, Keneally, Askew, O’Sullivan, Ryan, Antic, Carr, McGrath, Sheldon, Dean Smith, Van, Hughes, Henderson, Ciccone, Fawcett, O’Neill, Griff, Roberts and Hanson, move:

 

That the Senate— (a) notes that:

 

(i) 4 November 2020 marked 25 years since Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated at an anti-violence rally in support of the Oslo peace process,

(ii) a motion of condolence was considered on 13 November 1995, moved by the Leader of the Government in the Senate, Gareth Evans, expressing deep regret at the death of Yitzhak Rabin,

(iii) Yitzhak Rabin served as Israel’s Prime Minister on two separate occasions, from 1974-1977, and then again from 1992 until his death in 1995, in addition to being a decorated general who led Israel’s armed forces during the 1967 Six Day War, and served as Israel’s Ambassador to the United States, and

(iv) Yitzhak Rabin promoted peace and co-existence in a turbulent time and region, concluding the Oslo Peace Accords with the Palestinians in 1993, for which he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, and the Israel-Jordan Peace Treaty in 1994; and

 

(b) affirms Australia’s ongoing commitment to Yitzhak Rabin’s vision of a peaceful and enduring two-state solution to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, mutually negotiated and agreed by the Israelis and the Palestinians.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Kylie Moore-Gilbert (right) with Australia's Ambassador to Iran Lyndall Sachs, following her release from Iranian prison.

The release of Dr Kylie Moore-Gilbert

Nov 26, 2020 | Featured, Media Releases
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meeting with Israeli PM Binyamin Netanyahu in Israel. Photo: US State Department/flickr

Australia should consider declaring BDS antisemitic

Nov 20, 2020 | Featured, Media Releases
Biden Victory

AIJAC congratulates US President-elect Joe Biden

Nov 9, 2020 | Featured, Media Releases
Screenshot (337)

The passing of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks

Nov 8, 2020 | Featured, Media Releases
The site of the Nice stabbing. Photo: Martino C

AIJAC condemns Islamist terror attacks in France

Oct 30, 2020 | Featured, Media Releases
Sudan

AIJAC welcomes Israel-Sudan peace announcement

Oct 25, 2020 | Featured, Media Releases

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

The funeral of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in Teheran (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

How Biden (and Australia) should pressure Iran

December 3, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 12 03 At 9.29.51 Am

Following the Money Trail: Insight into the Funding of Terrorism and Antisemitism – Olga Deutsch

December 3, 2020
It was inevitable that Donald Trump’s failure to win a second term would see the commentariat hypothesising about what a Biden-Harris administration might mean for the Middle East

Media Microscope: A Cuppa Joe

December 2, 2020
Abbas and Arafat have left a legacy of authoritarianism and corruption

Biblio File: A Failure of Leadership

December 2, 2020
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh speaks during a press conference at the Foreign Press Association in the West Bank city of Ramallah, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (Abbas Momani/Pool Photo via AP)

The Misdirections of Palestinian PM Mohammed Shtayyeh

December 2, 2020
The funeral of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in Teheran (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

How Biden (and Australia) should pressure Iran

December 3, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 12 03 At 9.29.51 Am

Following the Money Trail: Insight into the Funding of Terrorism and Antisemitism – Olga Deutsch

December 3, 2020
It was inevitable that Donald Trump’s failure to win a second term would see the commentariat hypothesising about what a Biden-Harris administration might mean for the Middle East

Media Microscope: A Cuppa Joe

December 2, 2020
Abbas and Arafat have left a legacy of authoritarianism and corruption

Biblio File: A Failure of Leadership

December 2, 2020
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh speaks during a press conference at the Foreign Press Association in the West Bank city of Ramallah, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (Abbas Momani/Pool Photo via AP)

The Misdirections of Palestinian PM Mohammed Shtayyeh

December 2, 2020

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Africa Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia Benjamin Netanyahu China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Fatah Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes Immigration/ Multiculturalism Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Singapore Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE United Kingdom United Nations United States