Faith, Unity and the Spirit of Abraham

Sunday Age – 1 December 2024

If there’s one individual from history who continues to enthrall billions of people across our planet it’s a man called Abraham. Knight of faith, king of compassion, father of nations, he inspires Jews, Christians and Muslims. He is an interfaith maestro.

In view of this, when I was recently invited to the Abrahamic Peace Working Group Conference in Indonesia, especially at this time of gross tension between the monotheist faiths, it was a no-brainer that I should attend. An Islamic organisation willing to invite Jews and Muslims to come together (and interact with Christians) was a rare opportunity. It also supported my belief, based on the profound reflections of former Commonwealth chief rabbi Jonathan Sacks and Rabbi Menachem Froman (a pioneer of interfaith endeavours in Israel and the West Bank) that if religion today is part of the problem, it can also be part of the solution.

The Abrahamic Peace or Circles initiative is the brainchild of Dr Dino Patti Djalal, former Indonesian ambassador to Washington, who believes that addressing the problems of the world means recognising the role religion plays in them. The October 7 War, says Dino, will continue to have emotional and psychological consequences; left unchecked it can also allow religious extremism to flourish. While he is mindful that meetings like this will not change the world overnight, he is convinced that small and incremental changes can temper the dangers of extremism. The conference involved Jewish, Christian and Muslim religious leaders and scholars from across the world.

Drafting an action plan was the most challenging part. Referencing the war of October 7 was a flashpoint of vigorous, angry and impassioned debate. There were tears and pain from the Jewish side when describing the murder and kidnapping of family, friends and fellow Jews; there were tears and broken hearts from Muslims with Palestinian family and friends in Gaza. There was sorrow on all sides for the loss of innocent lives and the increase in antisemitism and Islamophobia.

Notwithstanding the difficult, brave and vigorous conversations, we walked and worked side by side. The action plan developed is a bold, hopeful and practical response offering concrete proposals to address Abrahamic angst, using educational, governmental and social media platforms, alongside grassroots and youth-oriented programs.

The conference coincided with the weekly Torah reading of Genesis 12, which concerns the journey and mission of Abraham: to be a blessing to humanity. This is an important reminder to all of us not to despair of our role to repair – and to play our part in mending – the world.

Rabbi Ralph Genende is interfaith and community rabbi to the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council.